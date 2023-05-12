The Rapid City Stevens girls golf duo of Tanna Phares and Lauren Knapp both shot 7-over 79 to tie for fifth place at the Mitchell Invitational on Friday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell.

Allison Meyerink of Mitchell won the individual title with a 74, Aberdeen Central's Olivia Braun and Kyley Wirebaugh tied for second with 77s and Delilah Fuls of Brookings placed fourth with a 78.

Spearfish's Oliva Torgerson cracked the top 10 by shooting an 83.

Stevens finished runner-up in the team standings with a combined score of 332, finishing nine strokes behind team champion Aberdeen Central. Host Mitchell came in third with 334 strokes. Sturgis placed 17th out of 17 schools with a 450, while Spearfish did not qualify for a team score.

The Class AA State Tournament is set for June 5-6 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Softball

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 10, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Patriots collected 15 hits, including nine extra-base knocks, and six stolen bases to beat the Cobblers in four and a half innings at Dunham Park in Sioux Park.

Shyanne Dudley earned the only hit of the game for Central (4-11), which suffered its second straight shutout loss.

Shantel Anderson picked up the loss in the circle, giving up nine runs (all earned) on 12 hits to Lincoln (12-2) while striking out two and walking one on 82 pitches.

The Cobblers face Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday back at Dunham Park.

Boys Tennis

O'GORMAN 9, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The Raiders were shut out by the Knights on Friday at McKennan Park in Sioux Park.

In singles, Alex Mohama beat Nolan Rehorst 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1, Cooper Johnson topped Tristan Eizinger 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, Will Koziara blanked Dayler Segrist 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Liam Sarmiento got past Max Phares 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4, August Jackson bested Josh Mueller 6-4, 6-0 at No. 5 and Samuel Hayden picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Isaac Wright.

In doubles, Mohama and Johnson beat Rehorst and Eizinger 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1, Koziara and Jackson topped Segrist and Phares 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Hayden and Sarmiento earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over Wright and Landin Roozenboom at No. 3.