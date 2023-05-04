Rapid City Stevens senior Tanna Phares shot a 3-over 75 Thursday, finishing two strokes behind individual champion Emma Dohrer of Aberdeen Central at the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

The Raiders also finished runner-up in the team standings with a combined score of 332, ending 13 strokes shy of team champion Aberdeen Central.

Lauren Knapp tied for ninth with an 84, Kamryn Shull tied for 17th with an 86 and Holland Post tied for 20th with an 87.

Track & Field

Timber Lake girls dominate home meet

The Panther girls won eight of 17 events, sweeping the field events, to claim the Timber Lake Last Chance meet on their home track by 101 points over runner-up Bison.

For Timber Lake, Shay Kraft won the 100-meter dash (13.07 seconds), Natalie Lawrence won the 800 (2 minutes, 34.97 seconds), the relay team of Kraft, Carlie Lawrence, Kiya Mowrer and Averie Marshall won the 4x200 (1:54.61), the relay team of Natalie Lawrence, Meredith Maciejewski, Kendyl Locken and Kenlea Heck won the 4x400 (5:00.20), Jasmine Nash won the shot put (34 feet, 10 inches), McKenzie Vomacka won the discus (98 feet, 1 inch), Carlie Lawrence won the long jump (15 feet, 6.5 inches) and Sara Keller won the triple jump (30 feet, 9.75 inches).

For Bison, Cora Bessler won the 400 (1:12.03), Jael Burkhalter won the 1600 (7:06.26), Esther Burkhalter ran the 3200 on 14:53.73 as the only competitor, the relay team of Bessler, Esther Burkhalter, Rosemary Wiechmann and Alma Richter won the 4x800 (12:03.74) and the relay team of Richter, Wiechmann, Ali Lawhead and Burkhead won the sprint medley (5:37.34).

McIntosh finished third, nine points behind Bison, as Shelby Edinger won the 200 (28.85) and Aleah Hettich won the 100 hurdles (20.57).

Timber Lake boys roll to win at home meet

The Panther boys topped runner-up McLaughlin by 89 points to win the Timber Lake Last Chance meet Thursday.

For Timber Lake, Tell Murray won the 800 (2:28.17), the relay team of Cole Ducheneaux, Gavin Farlee, Jayden Miller and Brady Sandquist won the 4x100 (45.78), Treyton Du Preez won the shot put (37 feet, 6 inches), AJ Lindskov won the discus (110 feet, 8 inches), Eddie Keller won the long jump (19 feet, 1.5 inches) and Kyler Bollinger recorded a 36-feet, 2.5-inch distance as the only competitor in the triple jump.

For McLaughlin, Renzo Bullhead won both the 100 (11.61) and 200 (23.62), Wamni Kills Crow won the 400 (55.16), Jayden Taken Alive won the 1600 (5:05.08) and 3200 (11:40.21), the relay team of Bullhead, Cassidy Demery, Kills Crow and Taken Alive won the sprint medley (3:56.25).

McIntosh finished third with two event-winners via Taycen Bertolotto in the 110 hurdles (23.78) and Gavin Lynch in the 300 hurdles (49.01).

The Bison relay team of Trucker Hulm, Rylee Veal, Arther Viamma and Kyle Stadler won the 4x200 (1:46.05), and the relay team of Helm, Riley Lawhead, Josa Laura and Stadler won the 4x400 (4:38.10).