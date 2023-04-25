Rapid City Stevens senior Tanna Phares shot a 6-over-par 77 to finish her round in a three-way tie at the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday at a cold and rainy Hillsview Golf Club in the state's capital.

Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring took home first place via scorecard playoff, then Harrisburg's Mattie Weidenbach won a coin flip over Phares after their scorecard playoff was identical.

Phares tallied one birdie, on the par-3 eighth hole, and parred 11 holes, including two par-5s.

Spearfish's Allison Kennedy placed fifth with a 78, Stevens’ Lauren Knapp placed 19th with an 85 and Spearfish’ Oliva Torgerson placed 23rd with an 86.

The Raiders finished fourth in the team standings out of 15 schools with a 343, ending 16 strokes behind winner Mitchell, while Spearfish finished eighth with a 358.

Track & Field

Panthers sweep home meet

Timber Lake defended its home track as it swept the boys and girls competitions and totaled 102 and 87 points, respectively. Results from five events were made available.

Panthers boys won every event in the competition. Winners include Treyton Du Preez in shot put at 37 feet, 9.75 inches, Dan Peterson in discus at 108 feet, 1 inch, Gavin Farlee in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, Eddie Keller in the long jump at 18 feet, 8.25 inches and Kyler Bollinger in the triple jump at 37 feet, 11.5 inches.

Panther girls winners include Jasmine Nash in shot put at 34 feet, 8.5 inches, McKenzie Vomacka in discus at 93 feet, 6 inches and Shay Kraft in the long jump at 15 feet, 4 inches.

Other area girls winners include Harding County's reave Schuchard in triple jump at 28 feet, 9 inches and Harding County's Lexy Rolph in the high jump (uncontested) at 4 feet, 4 inches.

Boys Team Scores

1. Timber Lake, 102

2. Harding County, 35

3. Leola, 16

4. Tiospaye Topa, 3

Girls Team Scores

1. Timber Lake, 87

2. Harding County, 20

3. Leola, 19

4. McIntosh, 16