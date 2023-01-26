PREP ROUNDUP: Taylor Graveman earns 100th career pin

Spearfish senior Taylor Graveman earned a milestone 100th career high school pin Thursday night against Rapid City Stevens. Graveman has signed to wrestle for North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

Boys Basketball

HARDING COUNTY 62, BELLE FOURCHE 48: Harding County outscored Belle Fourche 16-2 in overtime to earn a hard-fought 62-48 victory Thursday evening in Belle Fourche.

Senior Gage Gilbert led the way for the Ranchers (9-3), pouring in a game-high 24 points. Keegan Hett added 19 points, and Kelby Hett chipped in with nine.

Jet Jenson scored 15 points to pace the Broncs (6-6), followed by Anthony Staley with 10, and Tatin Yackley and Anthony Budmayr with nine apiece.

LOWER BRULE 113, TAKINI 43: The No. 4 Sioux scored early and often in a 113-43 blowout of the Skyhawks.

Senior Gavin Thigh led all scorers with 34 points for the Sioux (10-3), including five 3-pointers. Tate Elk Soldier poured in 20 points, Brian LaRoche Jr. added 19, and Harpi Elk Soldier tallied 11.

Redick Curley paced the Skyhawks (1-9) with 16 points, followed by Logan Quilt with 11.

MARTY 84, TIOSPAYE TOPA 59: The Marty Braves recorded their third consecutive win with a 25-point victory over Tiospaye Topa Thursday night. The loss was only the second of the season for the Thunderhawks.

Five players reached double figures for the Braves (5-3), led by Benicio Zephier’s 23. Julius Bruguier tallied 16, Greg Zephier added 15 points and three 3-pointers, Kizer Ashes scored 12, and Terrill Rave chipped in with 11.

Kristopher Meeter led all scorers with 27 for the Thunderhawks (7-2).

Lower Brule will face Marty Friday at 6 p.m. Takini will face Tiospaye Toya in the consolation bracket Friday at 10:30 a.m.

CRAZY HORSE 78, WAKPALA 67: Seven players scored seven or more points for Crazy Horse as the Chiefs (8-3) downed Wakpala by 11.

The Sioux (4-7) trailed by 21 at half before cutting the lead to single digits in the second half. The late surge was not enough, however, as Crazy Horse held on for the win.

Noah Iron Horse led the Chiefs with 16 points, followed by Hyden Martin with 12, and Trey Lamont and Larry Romero Jr. with 11 apiece.

Ashtyn Kills Small and Zachary Moran led all scorers with 19 points each, and Lane Cadotte added 11 for Wakpala.

Crazy Horse will face Omaha Nation on Friday, while and Wakpala will take on Flandreau Indian on Friday.

Girls Basketball

LOWER BRULE 81, CRAZY HORSE 9: The Lower Brule girls jumped out to a 37-3 halftime lead en route to a dominating win over Crazy Horse.

Twelve players scored for Sioux (6-5), led by Lael Middletent with 24 points. Brilyn LaRoche added 16 and Kaitlyn Thompson scored eight.

Tonia Yellow Elk led the Chiefs (2-9) with five points. Alyssa Brewer and Deyani Red Bear had two apiece.

Lower Brule will take on the winner of Tiospaye Topa/Wakpala Friday, and Crazy Horse will face the loser of the same game at noon.

OMAHA NATION 72, TAKINI 34: Omaha Nation, Nebraska raced out to a 45-16 halftime lead and cruised to a 72-34 victory over Takini Thursday at the Huron Center.

Eleven players cracked the scoring column for Omaha Nation, led by Tylisha McCaulay with 14. Latecia Contreas and Sylvia Valentino scored 11 apiece, and Kaelynne Wolfe added eight.

Takini was led by Halo Waloke’s 14 points. Aneisha Hayes added nine for the Skyhawks (1-9).

MARTY 54, FLANDREAU INDIAN 27: The Marty girls held a slim five-point halftime lead, but a 31-11 second half enabled the Braves to double up Flandreau Indian Thursday evening at Huron Arena.

Hawk Bair led all scorers with 20 points, 17 coming in the second half. Rozario Zephier added 10 and Jayla Bruguier tallied eight.

Niyah Sierra led Flandreau Indian with 10 points.

Marty will face Omaha Nation on Friday, while Flandreau Indian will take on Takini.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 73, HOT SPRINGS 29: Olivia Kieffer poured in 31 points, outscoring Hot Springs on her own as the Comets won their sixth straight to improve to 11-2. Alexa Ham and Brynn Casey each added eight points.

The Comets travel to Augustana University Saturday to face Florence-Henry (11-1), followed by a battle at No. 3 St. Thomas More (11-3) Tuesday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 56, STURGIS BROWN 10: St. Thomas More bounced back from its upset defeat to Spearfish with a 46-point home victory over Sturgis Brown.

Reese Ross led the Cavaliers (11-3) with 15 points, Jada Mollman added nine points, and Makenna Jacobsen tallied seven.

Rachel Banks scored four points for the Scoopers (1-10) and Keeley Heikes added three.

The Cavaliers host Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, and Sturgis Brown will host Mitchell on Feb. 3.

BOYD COUNTY, NEB 37, BURKE 28: Burke was held to just two points in the fourth quarter as Boyd County, Nebraska turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point victory.

The Cougars (5-6) held a 26-24 lead heading into the final period, but were outscored 13-2. Burke struggled from the floor, connecting on just 12 of 61 field goal attempts.

Adisyn Indahl led the way with nine points, followed by Emmie Hausmann and Olivia Bull with seven points each. Paige Bull pulled down a team leading six rebounds, and Kailee Frank had five boards.

Boyd County was led by Amelia Jockens’ 16 points. Natasha Zeisler added eight.

Burke will host Tripp-Delmont-Armour (4-7) looking to snap a two-game skid.