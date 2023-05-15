The Timber Lake girls track and field team edged Newell by just two points, 165-163, to capture the Little Moreau Conference championship on Monday at Lemmon Lions Field in Lemmon.

For the Panthers, Shay Kraft won the 100-meter dash (13.12 seconds) and 200 (26.99) and 400 (1:03.15), Natalie Lawrence won the 800 (2:35.59), the relay team of Averie Marshall, Kiya Mowrer, Carlie Lawrence and Kraft won the 4x100 (53.04), the relay team of Mowrer, Arianna Bieber, Sara Keller and Kenlea Heck won the 4x200 (1:58.48) and Jasmine Nash won the shot put (33 feet, 7.5 inches).

For the Irrigators, Bethany Mahaffy won the 3200 (14:37.70) and Rachel Erk won the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches).

Lemmon finished third, 59 points behind Timber Lake. Karly Riley won the 1600 (5:59.57), Tenley Sonsalla won the 300 hurdles (50.32), the relay team of Brynn Odenbach, Jordyn Kohn, Allie Kohn and Emily Faughn won the 4x400 (4:23.51), the relay team of Allie Kohn, Sonsalla, Faughnn and Odenbach won the sprint medley (4:42.71) and Payton Olson won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).

Other event-winners include Harding County's Jozi Schuchard in the 100 hurdles (16.85), Faith's TyAnn Mortenson in the discus (101 feet, 6.5 inches) and Faith's Journey King in the triple jump (30 feet, 8.5 inches).

Panthers boys win LMC title

The Timber Lake boys track team beat runner-up Lemmon 183-101 to claim the LMC championship.

For the Panthers, Gavin Farlee won the 200 (23.69), Holden Gill won the 800 (2:19.50), Gracen Hansen won the 300 hurdles (41.49), the relay team of Cole Ducheneaux, Brady Sandquist, Farlee and Jayden Miller won the 4x100 (46.27), the relay team of Caleb Bieber, Sandquist, Hansen and Farlee won the 4x400 (3:41.96), the relay team of Landon Lemburg, Wylee Keller Brody Ellison and Tell Murray won the sprint medley (4:24.59) and Eddie Keller won the long jump (19 feet, 5 inches).

For the Cowboys, Blair Ham won the shot put (38 feet, 4.75 inches) and discus (130 feet, 6.5 inches).

Faith finished third, 85 points behind Timber Lake. Rylan Palmer won the 100 (11.89) and 400 (52.81), the relay team of Jackson Schauer, Matthew Gray, Palmer and Caden Selby won the 4x200 (1:36.89) and Drew Harper won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).

Other event-winners include Newell's Clint Winkler in the 1600 (5:28.64) and Harding County's Keegan Hett in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches).

Winner's Kuil claims 3 events at Hanson Invite

Winner sophomore Keelie Kuil placed first in three events Monday at the Hanson Invitational in Alexandria.

Kuil won the 200 (26.53), ran the third leg of the winning 4x100 relay team (52.15), composed of Daisy McIntyre, Kylie Sachtjen and Preslie Petersek, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay team (4:13.69), made up of Lilly Barfuss, Livvy Audiss and Petersek.

The Warriors finished seventh in the team standings out of 15 schools, ending 123.67 points behind champion West Central.

Karson Keiser won Winner's lone boys event, placing first in the 800 (2:02.78).

Softball

WINNER 7, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3: A four-run second inning helped the Warriors beat the Lady Tigers in the first of two games Monday in Winner.

Kalene Preslicka went 2 for 2 with with a pair of RBIs and a run for Winner, while Sophie Hofeldt collected two hits and Tila Harter and Aleya Miller tallied two runs apiece along with two stolen bases.

Miller tossed all five innings in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out seven and walking four on 81 pitches.

WINNER 6, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 5: The Warriors edged the Lady Tigers to take the doubleheader sweep.

Statistics were not made available.