Blake Volmer poured in 31 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Class A No. 4 Winner over St. Francis Indian on Tuesday night in a battle of Warriors.

The Winner Warriors increased their win streak to nine games. Winner led 19-18 after one quarter but pulled away by outscoring St. Francis 18-0 in the second.

Volmer was 13 for 20 from the field and a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Shawn Hammerbeck added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ryder Halligan and Aiden Barfuss chipped in with seven points apiece.

Darin Arcoren Jr. paced St. Francis Indian (5-10) with 12 points. Hochokan Two Eagle and Cante Kills in Water scored six points each.

Winner (15-1) travels to McLaughlin (8-5) Friday night. St. Francis Indian plays Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-14) next Tuesday, February 14.

ST. THOMAS MORE 75, RED CLOUD 46: Caleb Hollenbeck dropped 25 points to lead No. 5 St. Thomas more to a big home win over Red Cloud on Friday night.

Hollenbeck knocked down four 3-pointers and connected on 7 of 8 free throws to pace the Cavaliers (15-2). Lee Neugebauer scored 12 points and Jordan Uhlir added 10 points. Peyton Young, Easton Ogle, Will Green and Layton Spratte chipped in with six points apiece.

Adriano Rama scored 17 points to lead Red Cloud (10-6). Monty Montileaux tallied 14 points.

The Cavaliers take on Mt. Vernon-Plankinton (11-4) Saturday at the Corn Palace. The Crusaders travel to Rapid City Christian (14-1) on Friday. The two teams faced off earlier this season in the Lakota Nation Invitational, with the Comets pulling out the win, 77-61.

WHITE RIVER 73, LITTLE WOUND 31: Three players scored in double figures to lead Class B No. 2 White River to a big win over Little Wound on Tuesday night.

Joe Sayler led the charge with 31 points for the Tigers (13-3), including six 3-pointers. He also grabbed six rebounds. Nic Marshall added 16 points and Gavin Folkers knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points. Logan Wright had a near double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tristen Kills Small led Little Wound (7-9) with 12 points. Earl Richards tallied eight points.

White River faces Stanley County Thursday, while Little Wound faces another tall task at Class B No. 4 Lower Brule (14-3) on Monday night.

Girls Basketball

ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 56, MARTY 53: Marty fell short in a home contest against Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday.

Josie Brouwer paced the Thunder (13-2) with 22 points. Gabbie Olson contributed nine points and seven rebounds. Isabella Brouwer added eight points, and Hallie Olson grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Mahpiya Irving led the team with seven assists.

Marty’s Jayla Bruguier scored a game-high 29 points. Hawk Blair added 10 points and Neveah Medicine chipped in with six points.

The Braves (6-10) travel to Santee, Nebraska for a game Friday night.