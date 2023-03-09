The No. 5 Wall girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to upset No. 4 Sully Buttes 58-50 in the quarterfinals of the Class B State Tournament on Thursday in Huron.

The Eagles built a 31-23 halftime lead, but the Chargers used a 16-6 third-quarter advantage to take a two-point lead heading into the final frame. Wall opened the fourth quarter with eight straight points and held on to earn the victory and a spot in the semifinals.

Paige Kjerstad led the Eagles (19-5) with 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds. Nora Dinger added 17 points and Rhea Tucker recorded nine points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Stephan chipped in with six points.

The Chargers (20-4) were led by Lydia Hill’s 18 points and 10 rebounds. Stevie Wittler added 13 points and five assists, while Addison Chicoine contributed 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Wall will take on top-seeded Wolsey-Wessington Friday at 5 p.m MT, while Sully Buttes will face No. 8 Jones County in the consolation bracket Friday at 11 a.m. MT.

NO. 1 WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 53, JONES COUNTY 42: Top-seeded Wolsey-Wessington pulled away late to top No. 8 Jones County and earn a spot in the Class B state semifinals Thursday night in Huron.

Leading 23-21 at halftime, the Warbirds outscored the Coyotes 30-21 in the second half to secure the victory.

Wolsey-Wessington (22-2) was led by Leah Williams’ 15 points and five rebounds. Mya Boomsma added 14 points and six rebounds, and Mallory Miller tallied eight points and nine rebounds. The Warbirds connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws.

Mallory Valburg paced the Coyotes (17-5) with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jolie Dugan added eight points, Emma Hunt tallied six points, and Peyton Rankin and Sophie Dowling scored five points apiece. Jadyn Jensen chipped in with four points and five assists.

No. 2 Ethan and No. 3 Viborg-Hurley will play one another in the other semifinal game. Ethan edged No. 7 Castlewood 55-53 and Viborg-Hurley downed No. 6 Howard 64-46.

Boys Basketball

Class A SoDak 16

NO. 2 ST. THOMAS MORE 52, NO. 15 MCLAUGHLIN 34: No 2 St. Thomas More had to wait two days for its chance to advance to the Class A State Tournament, but the wait was worth it for the Cavaliers.

STM downed No. 15 McLaughlin 52-34 Thursday night at Rapid City Central High School. The Cavaliers led at the end of each quarter, stretching their first quarter lead from three to eight at halftime, then to 15 points after three quarters and 18 at the final buzzer

Lee Neugabauer led STM (20-2) with 23 points and five rebounds. Jordan Uhlir added eight points and Will Green contributed seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. Wyatt Gylten chipped with four points. Leading scorer Caleb Hollenbeck did not play.

Jre Antelope led the Mustangs (12-9) with 12 points and five assists. Lane Lawrence added nine points and Elias Sims netted eight points.

The Cavaliers will remain the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 Elk-Point Jefferson (17-5) in the state tournament next Thursday at 5 p.m. MT in Sioux Falls.

Class B SoDak 16

NO. 4 FAITH 75, NO. 13 NORTHWESTERN 64: No. 4 Faith earned a spot in the Class B State Tournament with an 11-point victory over No. 13 Northwestern on Thursday night in the SoDak 16 in Timber Lake. The Longhorns (22-1) won their 13th straight game.

Faith will face No. 5 White River (19-4) in the first round of the state tournament next Thursday at 12:45 p.m. MT at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

No other information was made available.