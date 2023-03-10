The No. 5 Wall girls basketball team made it back-to-back upsets with a 76-72 victory over top-seeded Wolsey-Wessington in the Class B State Tournament semifinals Friday night in Huron.

The game saw 13 lead changes and nine ties. The Eagles led by as many as nine in the first half, but the Warbirds battled back to take a brief one-point lead in the third quarter. They tied the game multiple times in the second half but were unable to regain the lead.

The trio of Nora Dinger, Paige Kjerstad, and Rhea Tucker combined for 57 points and 30 rebounds for Wall (20-5). Dinger scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kjerstad recorded 17 points and eight rebounds and Tucker tallied a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Alexis Stephan chipped in with nine points, while Skylie Wagner scored six points. Wall had a 17-6 advantage in offensive rebounds, leading to 13 more shot attempts.

Wolsey-Wessington relied on their own trio of Mya Boomsma, Mallory Miller and Leah Williams, who combined for 61 points. Boomsma scored a team-high 21 points, while Miller and Williams each scored 20 points. Miller added 15 rebounds for the Warbirds (22-3).

The Lady Eagles will play No. 3 Viborg-Hurley for the state championship Saturday night at 6:45 p.m. MT. Viborg-Hurley defeated No. 2 Ethan 52-34.

NO. 8 JONES COUNTY 47, NO. 4 SULLY BUTTES 38: No. 8 Jones County topped No. 4 Sully Buttes in the semifinals of the Class B consolation bracket Friday afternoon.

Both teams struggled offensively, with each connecting on less than 30% of their shot attempts. The Coyotes (19-5) built a 26-10 lead by halftime and hung on to earn a spot in the fifth-place game on Saturday.

Jaydn Jensen led Jones County with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Mallory Valburg added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals. Emma Hunt scored seven points, while Peyton Rankin and Mallory Venard tallied five points apiece. Sophie Dowling chipped in with three points.

Lydia Hill paced the Chargers (20-5) with 17 points. Allyson Wittler scored eight points and Stevie Wittler added seven points and seven rebounds.

Jones County will play No. 7 Castlewood in the fifth-place game, while Sully Buttes will play No. 6 Howard in the seventh-place game.

Class A

NO. 3 SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 52, NO. 7 RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 42: No. 7 Rapid City Christian fell to No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian in the Class A consolation bracket Friday afternoon. The Chargers led by as many as 16 in the third quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the contest.

Olivia Kieffer led the Lady Comets (19-5) with 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Alexa Ham added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hayden Thorton and Savanah Armendariz scored three points apiece and Sadie Marshall chipped in with two points.

The Chargers were led by Ellie Lems with 12 points. Moriah Harrison added 10 points and nine rebounds. Maya Nelson and Brenna Beyke each scored nine points and Katie Vanderleest scored six points.

RC Christian will face familiar foe Lakota Tech (18-6) in the seventh-place game on Saturday morning. The Tatanka defeated the Comets 62-56 on their home floor in February. Tipoff is at 11 a.m. MT.

NO. 8 FLANDREAU 55, NO. 5 LAKOTA TECH 41: No. 8 Flandreau earned a Class A consolation victory with a 14-point win over No. 5 Lakota Tech Friday afternoon.

The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter before the Fliers pulled away, outscoring the Tatanka 45-31 the remainder of the game. Flandreau won the game at the free-throw line, connecting on 22 of 30 free throws, while Lakota Tech was 5 of 10.

Claire Sheppard led all scorers with 22 points for the Fliers (20-5). Sadie Iott added 11 points and six rebounds. Lily Klein recorded nine points and seven rebounds, while Lizzie Pavlis contributed nine points and five rebounds.

Melina Shangreaux paced the Tatanka (18-6) with 12 points and six rebounds. Tawny Rodriguez added 10 points and six rebounds. Shania Ferguson tallied seven points and Shyleigh Richard chipped in with six points.

Flandreau will face No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian in Saturday’s fifth-place game, while Lakota Tech will take on No. 7 Rapid City Christian in the seventh-place game.

Class AA

NO. 3 O’GORMAN 56, NO. 7 RAPID CITY STEVENS 48: No. 3 O’Gorman topped No. 7 Rapid City Stevens in the consolation bracket of the Class AA state tournament Friday morning in Sioux Falls.

The Raiders outscored O’Gorman 41-36 in the final three quarters, but the Knights raced out to a 20-7 first-quarter advantage Stevens could not overcome. O’Gorman led by as many as 17 points. The Raiders cut the lead to five in the third quarter but could get no closer.

Isabell Higgins led Stevens (14-9) with 13 points, 16 rebounds and four steals. Macey Wathen and Taaliyah Porter each recorded eight points and six rebounds. Finley Love added seven points and Hailey Oswald and Brittany Jones chipped in with five points apiece.

The Knights (18-5) had three players reach double figures, led by Kira Mentele’s 18 points. Mahli Abdouch added 15 points and Lucy Moore tallied 12 points and five rebounds.

The Raiders take on No. 8 Watertown in the seventh-place game Saturday morning at 11 a.m. MT.