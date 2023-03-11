The Wall girls basketball team entered the Class B State Tournament as the No. 5 seed and proceeded to upset No. 4 Sully Buttes and top-seeded Wolsey-Wessington to earn a spot in the championship game.

The Eagles' run ended with a hard-fought loss to No. 3 Viborg-Hurley 71-61 on Saturday night at Huron Arena.

The teams were tied 17-17 after the first quarter. Wall scored the first four points of the second quarter before Viborg-Hurley scored eight straight and took a 34-27 lead into halftime and did not trail the rest of the game. The Eagles got to within four points late in the third quarter, but the Cougars staved off the rally to earn the title. Viborg-Hurley connected on 22 of 28 free throws for the game, compared to 9 of 14 for Wall.

Coral Mason paced the Cougars (23-3) with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Denae Mach added 16 points and six rebounds, while Charley Nelson netted 14 points and three 3-pointers. Estelle Lee recorded eight points and Shelby Lyons tallied five points and eight rebounds.

Paige Kjerstad logged another double-double for Wall (20-6), finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Nora Dinger added 13 points and Alexis Stephan scored 11 points and connected on three 3-pointers. Rhea Tuckers contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Top-seeded Wolsey-Wessington defeated No. 2 Ethan 60-55 in the third-place game.

Class B Consolation Bracket

NO. 7 CASTLEWOOD 48, NO. 8 JONES COUNTY 43: No. 8 Jones County built an eight-point first quarter lead, but No. 7 Castlewood outscored the Coyotes 41-28 the rest of the way to win the Class B fifth-place game in Huron on Saturday.

Mallory Valburg led Jones County (18-6) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Jadyn Jensen and Emma Hunt scored nine points apiece. Jensen added seven rebounds, and Hunt added five rebounds and three assists. Peyton Rankin chipped in with three points for the Coyotes.

Madeline Horn recorded 22 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (18-8). Mackenzie Everson added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Lyndsey Archer contributed nine points.

Class AA Consolation Bracket

NO. 7 RAPID CITY STEVENS 53, NO. 8 WATERTOWN 51: No. 7 Rapid City Stevens finished its season on a winning note, edging No. 8 Watertown in the Class AA seventh-place game Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The Raiders battled back from a 10-point halftime deficit, outscoring Watertown 30-18 in the second half.

Stevens (15-9) took the lead following a basket by Taaliyah Porter midway through the third quarter and did not relinquish it the rest of the game.

Porter led the Raiders with 21 points and nine rebounds. Isabell Higgins added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Macey Wathen recorded nine points.

Jaida Young poured in a game-high 22 points for the Arrows (12-12). She also recorded six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Maddy Rhode added 15 points and Jade Lund scored six points.

Class A Consolation Bracket

NO. 6 SISSETON 55, NO. 4 RED CLOUD 47: No. 4 Red Cloud ended its state tournament run with a loss to No. 6 Sisseton in the Class A third-place game Saturday night at Watertown.

After trailing by as many as 11 points, the Crusaders tied the game 47-47 late in the fourth quarter. Sisseton, however, closed the game on an 8-0 run, securing third place.

Krista Langager led all players with 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Redmen (22-3). Hannah Leverson added nine points and Emmalee Nielson scored eight points.

Maikole Carlow led Red Cloud (22-4) with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. Ashlan Blount-Carlow added 11 points and Lolo Carlow scored nine points. Anjah Lamont contributed four points and five rebounds, Kennedy Fridia tallied three points and six rebounds, and Victoria Good Buffalo chipped in with two points.

NO. 7 RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 66, NO. 5 LAKOTA TECH 53: In her final game with Rapid City Christian, senior Olivia Kieffer moved into the top 10 of the South Dakota girls basketball all-time scoring list.

The Comets toppled Lakota Tech to win the seventh-place game at the Class A state tournament in Watertown on Saturday.

The USD signee entered the game in 11th place, and her 33 points moved her past Millbank’s Amber Wollschlager and Summit’s Lori Wohlleber into 9th place. Kieffer finished her career with 2,492 points, one better than Wohlleber’s 2,490. Kieffer was 9 of 18 from the floor and 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.

The Comets (20-6) led 32-23 at halftime. The Tatanka closed the gap to four at the end of three quarters, but Christian pulled away in the final period to secure the school’s first ever state tournament victory.

Joining Kieffer in double figures was freshman Hayden Thorton who poured in 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Alexa Ham contributed seven points and four rebounds.

Jodene Hunter scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures for Lakota Tech (18-7). Tawny Rodriguez added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Melina Shangreaux tallied 11 points and seven rebounds. Shyleigh Richard chipped in with six points and five rebounds.

ALL-TOURNAMENT HONORS

Class AA

Rapid City Stevens' Isabell Higgins earned All-Tournament Team honors, while the Raiders cheer squad captured the Spirit of Six Award.

Class A

Red Cloud's Ashlan Blount earned an All-Tournament Team nod, as did Rapid City Christian's Olivia Kieffer.

Class B

Wall's Paige Kjerstad, Nora Dinger and Rhea Tucker each earned an All-Tournament Team selection.

Jones County's Mallory Valburg also earned an All-Tournament Team selection.