The No. 5 White River boys basketball team shot nearly 55% from the field and ran away with a 72-56 win over No. 4 Faith on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

The victory sets up a rematch between White River (20-4) and top-seeded Lower Brule (21-3) in the semifinals on Friday. The Sioux outlasted the Tigers in triple overtime in the semifinals last year.

Joe Sayler poured in a game-high 24 points on 8 of 18 shooting in 31 minutes on the floor for White River, while Nic Marshall collected 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting and dished out seven assists and Evastine Wright added 11 points.

The Tigers shot 54.9%, went 7 of 18 from beyond the arc and knocked down 9 of 10 free-throw attempts.

Caden Selby hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Faith (22-2), and Jackson Schauer tallied 15 points as well. Rylan Palmer chipped in 12 points.

The Longhorns shot 48.9%, went 6 of 14 from the perimeter and converted 6 of 9 free-throw attempts.

White River will tip off with Lower Brule at 5 p.m. MT on Friday for a spot in the Class B state championship game, while Faith will take on No. 8 Castlewood (18-6) in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m. MT.

NO. 1 LOWER BRULE 67, NO. 8 CASTLEWOOD 55: The Sioux opened the second half on a 10-0 run and outscored the Warriors 16-6 in the third quarter en route to a win in the boys basketball Class B State Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Gavin Thigh racked up a game-high 34 points on 10 of 13 shooting for Lower Brule (21-3) and went 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. Brian LaRoche Jr. added 15 points on 7 of 16 shooting.

The Sioux shot 56.8%, went 8 of 17 from deep and sank 9 of 12 free-throw attempts.

Bryon Laue recorded a double-double for Castlewood (18-6), scoring 25 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, while Quincy Thu picked up 11 points.

The Warriors shot 46.2%, went 2 for 21 from 3-point range and converted 5 of 9 free-throw attempts.