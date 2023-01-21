PREP ROUNDUP: Winner boys upset STM at Hanson Classic

The Winner boys basketball team scored a win and handed No. 4 St. Thomas More its first loss of the season with a 51-46 victory over the Cavaliers at the Hanson Classic on Saturday.

STM carried a 16-11 lead into the second quarter before the Warriors cut their deficit to 25-24 at the break.

Winner gained a 42-39 lead to close out the third and held on the rest of the way for the win.

Aiden Barfuss led the way for the Warriors with 15 points, while Blake Volmer and Pierce Nelson chipped in with 11 apiece. Shawn Hammerbeck led Winner on the boards with 10.

Caleb Hollenbeck paced the Cavaliers with 17 points, Lee Neugebauer tacked on 14 points and Will Green finished with nine.

The Warriors (9-1) will host Todd County on Tuesday, while St. Thomas More (11-1) travels to Spearfish.

ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 87, WHITE RIVER 68: Malek Wieker scored 29 points and Ethan Russell chipped in with 23 as No. 2 Aberdeen Christian cruised to a win over No. 1 White River on Saturday.

Joe Sayler had a big game for the Tigers, finishing with 42 points and seven rebounds.

DE SMET 61, LOWER BRULE 53: Thanks to four double figure scorers, No. 3 De Smet earned a victory over No. 4 Lower Brule in a rematch of last year's Class B state championship game at the Hanson Classic.

Damon Wilkinson led De Smet with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Kadyn Fast added 14 points and the duo of Kasen Janssen and George Jensen finished with 11 points apiece.

Gavin Thigh paced the Sioux with 19 points, Brian LaRoche added 18 points and Tate Elk Soldier finished with 10.

Lower Brule (9-3) will look to bounce back when it takes on Takini on Thursday.

JONES COUNTY 76, BISON 53: Jett Nix had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Jones County to win over Bison on Saturday.

Cooper Feddersen added 18 points and Kaden Kinsley chipped in with 16 for the Coyotes.

Rylee Veal paced the Cardinals with 21 points, while Arthur Vianna finished with 19.

HANSON 50, GREGORY 38: Hanson used a 20-14 fourth quarter to score the win over the Gorillas in the Hanson Classic.

Jayce Slaba led Hanson with 19 points, while Ethan Cheeseman added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Daniel Mitchell paced Gregory with 10 points and 11 boards, while Noah Bearshield finished with nine points.

The Gorillas (5-2) will play at St. Mary’s, Nebraska on Monday.

LYMAN 75, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 42: Lyman led 53-28 at the half as it cruised to a win over Sunshine Bible Academy.

Cooper Long led the Raiders with 22 points, Ryker Choal added 16 points, Teagan Gorneau tacked on 15 points and Damian Abrahamson had 10 rebounds.

Jensen Wipf led SBA with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

HARDING COUNTY 52, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 49: The Ranchers edged Bridgewater-Emery on Saturday.

Gage Gilbert led Harding County with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Dawson Kautzman added 16 points and Keegan Hett finished with 10 points.

Camdyn Stotereau led Bridgewater with 20 points, while Sutton Arend finished with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

LAKOTA TECH 62, WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 53: The Tatanka earned an upset victory over Class B No. 2 Wolsey-Wessington at the Irene-Wakonda Classic.

Jodene Hunter led Lakota Tech with 19 points, Shania Ferguson added 13 points and Tawny Rodriguez finished with 11 points and 10 boards.

Melina Shangreaux chipped in with 10 points and 14 boards for the Tatanka.

WALL 70, NEW UNDERWOOD 41: The Eagles led 35-15 at the half as they ran past the Tigers on Saturday.

Nora Dinger led Wall with 22 points, Rhea Tucker added 17 points and Paige Kjerstad finished with 14.

Tucker finished with a double-double after pulling down 10 rebounds.

LYMAN 62, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 23: The Raiders held Sunshine Bible Academy scoreless in the first quarter as they picked up the win.

Mak Scott led Lyman with 17 points and Skyler Volmer finished with 16.

Sadie Konechne paced SBB with 11 points.

Boys Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 5, SIOUX FALLS FLYERS 3: Despite falling behind early, the Thunder scored a win over Sioux Falls on Saturday.

After falling behind by a goal early in the second period, Zeke Farlee got the scoring started for Rushmore just a few minutes later.

Colton Merchen gave the Thunder their first lead of the game in the 11th minute and Cameron Ritter made it 3-1 less than two minutes later.

Sioux Falls’ Ashton Eining cut the deficit in the third minute of the third period, but Alexander Dietrich got Rushmore back on track when he lit the lamp a few minutes later.

Mason Haack scored the Flyers final goal in the sixth minute and Marshall Retzer put the game away for the Thunder in the 17th minute.

Rushmore will host Watertown on Saturday.