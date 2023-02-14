The Winner boys basketball team lost an 11-point halftime lead but rallied to defeat Platte-Geddes 62-59.

Blake Volmer led the Warriors (17-1) with 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. Shawn Hammerbeck added 17 points and eight rebounds. Aiden Barfuss contributed seven points and seven assists.

Tanner Dyk paced the Black Panthers (12-6) with 13 points and six rebounds. Joey Foxley and Dawson Hoffman added 11 points apiece. Hayden Sprik scored eight points and Parker Bailey chipped in with seven points.

Both teams host games on Friday night. Winner takes on Mobridge-Pollack (10-8) and Platte-Geddes plays host to Wagner (7-10).

COLOME 48, BURKE 40: Colome topped Burke for an eight-point victory on Tuesday.

Joseph Laprath scored 16 points to lead the Cowboys (9-8). Kash Heath added 14 points and Alec Theiman netted nine points.

Burke’s Reed Benter led all scorers with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Nick Nelson chipped in with seven points.

Girls Basketball

WINNER 56, PLATTE-GEDDES 35: The Winner girls exploded for 32 third-quarter points, outscoring Platte-Geddes 32-9 to break open a close game and pull away for the victory Tuesday night.

The Warriors led 22-17 at halftime, and only managed two fourth quarter points, but still cruised to a 21-point win.

Lilly Barfuss led the way with 14 points for Winner (13-6). Kylie Sachtjen scored 12 points and Karlee Brozik added nine points and seven rebounds. Keelie Kuil tallied five points, five assists and six steals.

Kori VanDerWerff paced Platte-Geddes (9-10) with eight points and 10 rebounds. Hadley Hanson had seven points and Regan Hoffman added six points and four rebounds.

Winner closes the regular season at home against Mobridge-Pollack (13-5), while Platte-Geddes hosts Class A No. 3 Wagner (18-1) on Friday.

WALL 67, LYMAN 48: Wall used a 39-22 second half advantage to defeat Lyman on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles led 28-26 at halftime. It was Wall’s sixth consecutive win and its 11th win in 12 games.

Junior Paige Kjerstad recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles (14-5). Rhea Tucker added a double-double of her own, tallying 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nora Dinger added 11 points and April Schulz logged six points and nine rebounds.

Makaylee Scott and Skyler Volmer combined for 44 points to lead the Raiders (12-6). Scott recorded 24 points and Volmer added 20. Annie Brakke and Jordyn Scott each scored two points.

Lyman hosts Jones County (13-4) on Thursday. Wall closes its regular season at Hill City (10-8) on Friday.

ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 55, GREGORY 52: The Gregory Gorillas fell short against Andes Central/Dakota Christian Tuesday night, losing by three points.

Josie Brouwer led the Thunder (16-3) with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Mahpiya Irving added 14 points and Allison Muckey contributed eight points and five rebounds.

Gregory was led by Cassidy Keiser’s 25 points and eight rebounds. Mya Determan recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jessy Jo VanDerWerff logged nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Gorillas (9-9) play at Burke (5-13) on Thursday night and Bon Homme (9-10) on Friday.