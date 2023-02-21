The No. 3 Winner girls basketball team roared out to a 26-2 first-quarter lead en route to a 73-34 win over No. 6 St. Francis Indian in the first round of the Region 7A Tournament on Tuesday at Winner High School.

Kylie Sachtjen tallied a game-high 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, in just 16 minutes on the floor for the Warriors (15-6), who shot 40% for the game, went 8 of 24 from beyond the arc and knocked down 9 of 16 free-throw attempts. Cora Moss added nine points off the bench and Karlee Brozik chipped in eight.

Sharlee Kills In Sight paced the Lady Warriors (7-13) with 19 points on 8 of 18 shooting and Cante Anderson picked up five points. SFI shot 30%, went 2 of 11 from deep and converted 6 of 11 free throws.

Winner takes on No. 2 Lakota Tech (17-4) on Thursday for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

NO. 2 LAKOTA TECH 89, NO. 7 PINE RIDGE 30: The Tatanka picked up their 11th straight victory and cruised into the final round of the Region 7A Tournament with a season-high scoring total against the Lady Thorpes.

No other information was made available.

Lakota Tech (17-4) hosts No. 3 Winner (15-6) on Thursday for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

NO. 1 RED CLOUD 80, NO. 8 BENNETT CO. 23: The Lady Crusaders cruised past the Lady Warriors in the Region 7A first round in Pine Ridge.

No other information was made available.

Red Cloud (18-2) hosts Todd County (12-7) on Thursday for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

NO. 4 TODD COUNTY 58, NO. 5 LITTLE WOUND 44: The Lady Falcons battled past the Lady Mustangs in Mission to advance to the Region 7A final round.

No other information was made available.

Todd County (12-7) will face No. 1 Red Cloud (18-2) on Thursday in Pine Ridge for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

Region 5B

First Round

NO. 1 ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 65, NO. 8 BURKE 37: The Lady Cougars' season came to an end Tuesday with a loss to the top-seeded Thunder in Corsica.

Paige Bull tallied 12 points and Emmie Hauseman chipped in eight for Burke (7-15).

Allison Muckey paced AC/DC (18-3) with 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Josie Brouwer earned 18 points.

NO. 3 GREGORY 68, NO. 6 MARTY 33: The Gorillas rolled past the Lady Braves to reach the final round of the Region 5B Tournament.

No other information was made available.

Gregory (11-10) takes on No. 2 Wessington Springs (15-6) for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16 on Thursday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.