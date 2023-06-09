Oliver Wilson put the Sasquatch in prime position with a solid start on the mound, but the Nebraska Prospects proved too much for the bullpen to fend off Friday night.

Wilson pitched five innings and surrendered two runs (both earned) on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts

The Sasquatch looked to be in control with a 4-2 lead after six innings until the Prospects let loose with a four-run seventh to steal a 6-4 road victory at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

“That’s what happens when you let a team hang around,” Spearfish head coach Jarrett Hunt said. “We had plenty of opportunities to put them away. We had their starting pitcher on the ropes for multiple innings and let them settle with nine pitch innings. It eventually bit us in the ass."

Spearfish (4-6-1) totaled seven hits and committed two errors, while Nebraska (7-3) racked up 11 hits and committed one error.

Hunt liked what he saw from Wilson on the bump but the result left him wanting more from his ball club as a whole.

“He had all of his usual stuff,” he said of the Southern Nazarene southpaw. “He’s going to challenge up (in the zone), he’s going to throw strikes and he’s going to change speed. That’s exactly what I expected. We were exactly where we wanted to be but we got outplayed in the end.”

The disappointing finish marked the fourth loss this season where the Sasquatch let an opponent come from behind.

As the coach of a developmental team Hunt wants to see more from his team to finish games.

“Early in the season, we’re not where we wanted to be at all,” Hunt said. “We’ve been where we wanted to be, then we make an error, start throwing balls and give away bases. We’ve given away four games right now and that just can’t happen.”

Luis Reyes led the Sasquatch at the plate. The Cerro Cosa Community College shortstop finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Noah McCandless suffered the loss in two innings of relief. He allowed one run (earned) on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Cameron Pickens picked up the win in four innings as a starter. He surrendered four runs (all earned) on five hits with one strikeout and no walks.

The Prospects took an early lead 2-0 with a run in the first on a single by Nathan Cunningham that plated Collin Lynam and a solo home run to left by Cole Kitchens in the second.

Spearfish pushed back to take a 4-2 lead with a four-run third. Bryson Hoier started the scoring with a one-run double to cut his team’s deficit in half. Ryan Bachman tied the game on a sacrifice fly that scored Gage Kracht to tie the game.

Later in the frame, Reyes gave his team the lead with a double that scored Hoier and Trey Vorwald put the Sasquatch up a pair with a single that allowed Reyes to come home.

Nebraska flipped the game with four runs on four hits and a pair of walks in the seventh, to take a 6-4 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The two teams return to the diamond at 6:05 p.m. Saturday for the second matchup in a three game series at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

“It’s going to take some grit,” Hunt said. “We’re going to make some adjustments to the lineup and I expect everyone to come ready to play.”