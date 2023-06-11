The Nebraska Prospects completed a three-game sweep of the Spearfish Sasquatch by taking pair of seven-inning games on Sunday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

The Prospects nabbed a 10-4 victory in Game 1 and a 10-5 win in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Spearfish fell to 4-8-1 and has now lost five of its last six games.

Nebraska scored four runs in the top of the second and never looked back in the first matchup. The Sasquatch managed nine hits and committed two errors, while Prospects racked up 14 hits and committed one error.

Bryson Hoier and Trey Vorland led Spearfish in the first game as each went 2 for 4 at the plate.

In the second matchup, Nebraska kept up the momentum by taking an early 8-0 lead and it never looked back.

The Prospects totaled eight hits and one error, while the Sasquatch managed five hits and committed two errors.

Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman led Spearfish at the plate. He finished 2 for 3 at the plate with one run and four RBIs.

The Sasquatch return to action at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday to open a road series against the Fremont Moo.