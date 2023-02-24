The Rapid City Christian and Hot Springs boys basketball teams are in a similar situation this season to what they were four years ago.

After their scheduled meeting in the last week of the 2018-19 regular season, the two squads met up again seven days later in the Region 8A final round with a spot in the Class A SoDak 16 on the line.

History could potentially repeat itself in 2023, as the Comets and Bison are seeded No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, meaning their clash Friday night could potentially have served as a precursor to next Friday’s regional final.

“We’ve been down this road before with Hot Springs,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “Those were two barn-burners, so we figured that that was probably going to be the case, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Noteboom; he’s an excellent coach, he’s got a good team and I know if we see them again in regionals, it’s going to be a really tough game.”

The Comets, who lost both of their 2019 games against the Bison, outscored their Black Hills Conference foe 21-9 in the fourth quarter Friday night at Hart Ranch to pull away for a 66-47 victory, wrapping up a one-loss regular season.

“I just thought they played a little harder than we did in the fourth quarter,” Hot Springs head coach Aaron Noteboom said. “We had some defensive lapses, and those guys stayed on us. When you make mistakes against a team like that, they’re going to capitalize, and they certainly did tonight.”

Julius Frog finished one rebound shy of a double-double for Christian (19-1), pouring in a game-high 24 points, while Benson Kieffer tallied 11 points and Elijah Hoyt and Sam Fischer each added eight points.

Hot Springs (16-4), which in that 2019 season reached the Class A state tournament after beating Christian, earned the majority of its points from beyond the arc, collecting 10 3-pointers, including five in the third quarter alone. Matt Close led the charge with 15 points and five assists, while Preston Iverson picked up all nine of his points from distance and Josh Kleinsasser chipped in eight points.

“We’ve got a team that can shoot the ball,” Noteboom said. “We felt like they were collapsing on our dribble-drive lanes and they were trying to take that away from us, so we knew we had to step up and make some shots, and luckily we had some guys do that.”

The Comets were able to build a double-digit lead, 31-20, toward the end of the first half thanks in part to a dozen first-half points and seven rebounds from Frog, but a Kleinsasser 3 in the waning seconds of the second half cut it back to an eight-point ballgame at the break, then five 3s from four different Bison in the third quarter gave them all their points of the period and kept them in the contest, cutting their deficit to as little as five.

But Christian started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, aided by a 3 from Caden Von Eye off the bench, just its second 3-pointer of the night, which sparked a 17-4 stretch as the Comets pulled away. The Bison were held to just one 3-pointer in the final frame.

They made us pay at the 3-point line, and we had a hard time adjusting,” Courtney said. “Our kids were over-helping, but finally I thought we got out to guard it a little bit better, and that made the difference in the fourth.”

Rapid City Christian will host No. 7 Lead-Deadwood (4-16), a squad it beat 101-40 earlier this week, in the first round of the Region 8A Tournament on Tuesday, while Hot Springs will host No. 6 Custer (8-12).