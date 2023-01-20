Rapid City Christian boys survive road test at Lakota Tech

PINE RIDGE — The undefeated Rapid City Christian boys basketball team looked unstoppable in the first half Friday night at Lakota Tech High School.

The Comets pushed their lead to 24 points at the halftime break after Benson Kieffer knocked down a half-court shot as the buzzer sounded.

Lakota Tech relied on its physicality in the second half to change the course of the contest. The Tatanka limited the Comets to three made field goals in the final two periods and cut their deficit to three with 10 seconds to play.

After a wise foul on the floor by Christian, Tech’s Marvin Richard pulled up from the left wing and let a 3 fly with four seconds to go. The shot bounced off the rim and a defensive board by Julius Frog sealed a 58-55 Comets victory.

“It was kind of a tale of two halves,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “Lakota Tech really came out, got the home crowd behind them and played great basketball, but I am pleased that we found a way to win.”

First-year Tatanka head coach Corey Shangreaux liked what he saw from his squad to close out the contest, despite the outcome.

“Rapid City Christian didn’t miss anything in the first half, even the half-court shot,” Shangreaux said. “I thought ‘Oh shoot, it’s going to be that kind of night,’ but we held them to 14 points in the second half and I was really proud about that.”

Lakota Tech (6-4) returns to the floor at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Canton in the Dakota State Shootout in Madison, while the Comets are back Tuesday as they host Custer (4-6) at Hart Ranch.

Three Tatanka finished in double figures as Kendrell Cuevas, Quincy Means and Jamiah Bianis all finished with 11 points.

Frog scored the first seven points of the game for the Comets (11-0) and finished the night with a game-high 14 points.

“We came out rough in the second half, but it felt great to pull it out,” Frog said. “We toughed it out when we weren't hitting shots. It was tough but we scrapped it out and came out with the W.”

The Comets finished the game with 35 rebounds and Frog led the team with nine boards.

“He's really improved defensively in rebounding and came up with some big rebounds,” Courtney said. “We just needed to do a better job of getting him the ball early in the second half.”

Benson Kieffer and Elijah Hoyt racked up 13 points apiece for the Comets. Sam Fischer added 10 points for Christian and knocked down his last four free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

The Comets opened play on a 19-2 run in the first three minutes, 11 seconds of the first quarter. Christian kept its foot on the gas and pushed its advantage to 24-6 after one.

In the second quarter, Lakota Tech started to find some rhythm, but an 8-0 run in two minutes gave Christian a 37-15 lead with 3:04 left in the half. The teams traded baskets down the stretch before Kieffer’s halftime buzzer-beater gave the Comets a 44-20 lead at the break.

Lakota Tech upped its physicality in the second half and trimmed its deficit to 51-40 after three quarters.

The Tatanka went on a tear in the fourth and mounted a 13-2 run in 4:30, cutting their deficit to 54-52 with 1:08 to play.

On the ensuing possession, Simon Kieffer knocked down a pair of free throws to push Christian’s lead to four. Richard III answered for Tech with a 3 that brought his team within one with 36 seconds to go.

After Simon Kieffer made two more free throws with 10.9 seconds left, Lakota Tech called a timeout down 58-55.

Christian fouled on the floor with 6.9 seconds, but Tech’s Richard III got one more look at a 3 with four seconds to go. The final heave bounced out and Frog nabbed a rebound to seal a three-point road win for Christian.