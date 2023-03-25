Noah Greni isn’t too concerned about the pressure of being a defending state champion. In fact, he thrives on it.

After giving Rapid City Christian its first-ever individual state title in boys tennis last May, doing so as a freshman, the Comets’ even-keeled No. 1 is back this season for a shot at a repeat performance, joined by a plethora of teammates who are aiming for the same goal or looking to capture their own maiden titles, all in an effort to earn an inaugural team championship for their school.

“I think it just makes it more fun because you’re expected to win more, so you should win more. Winning’s always fun,” Greni said. “We’re in a good position. I think we should win State.”

Following its runner-up finish in the team standings at the Class A State Tournament last year, Rapid City Christian returns to the court this spring carrying its entire top six from last season, a diverse group of seniors, sophomores, freshmen and even an eighth grader who ended their 2022 campaign 71 points shy of state champion Yankton.

“It’s a thrill to have the same group of kids who we played with last year, and we had a good team last year and a good result last year,” Comets head coach Sterling Greni said. “So it’s very exciting to have them all back.”

Having all half-dozen athletes back, including a trio of individual defending state champs, sounds ideal in targeting a team title, but the Comets are further bolstered by the shifting of Yankton from Class A to Class AA. Mitchell, which placed third at the state tournament last year, also received a bump up to Class AA, leaving the door open for Rapid City Christian.

“I think it’s very open. I think if we do things right, if we make sure we work hard and don’t get overly confident, I think we’ve got a really good shot at it,” Sterling Greni said. “I assume we’re one of the top two programs in A right now to be considered for the state championship. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. That’s why you play the game.”

Being considered the “preseason No. 1” and having that target on their backs is a new experience for the Comets, said Sterling Greni, who started the Christian boys tennis program less than 10 years ago. It’ll be important, then, to ensure they take every match seriously and fine-tune their fundamentals in practice, as well as staying humble and appreciative.

“It’ll be interesting to see how the kids handle that this year. It’s kind of a new thing,” Sterling Greni said. “I don’t think they’ve ever been a frontrunner before, so we’re working hard to make sure they stay focused and continue to work hard.”

Noah Greni, who didn’t drop a set during his state tournament run last spring, is joined by senior Andrew Dobbs and freshman Jack Hancock as Christian’s defending state champions. Dobbs claimed both the Flight 3 singles and Flight 2 doubles titles, winning the latter with Hancock as his partner.

Dobbs likened the expectations of his squad to those of this winter’s Comets boys basketball team, who was a top-five seeded team in their class but saw their season come to an end in the region tournament.

“We’re confident,” he said. “We can’t go in too cocky, because we saw with our basketball team; we were the No. 2 seed and we lost, so we’ve got to be out there and play our hardest.”

Sterling Greni said his message to his defending state champs is to not take anything for granted, because nothing’s guaranteed.

“You were a state champion last year, but there’s nothing for sure this year,” he said. “There are still good players out there, there’s a lot of good players out there still, so you’ve got to stay and continue to work hard to earn that title again this year.”

Christian’s other three key players, senior Joe Schneller, eighth grader Noah Geyer and freshman Henry Beckloff, also contributed heavily to its second-place finish at State last year with points gained in third-place and fifth-place matches in both singles and doubles. Those returners have put time into their games in the months since, Sterling Greni said, as they look to make deeper state tournament runs this year.

“They put in the work off-season and now they’re putting in the work in-season, and I think they have a feeling that that’s within their capabilities, so that’s exciting,” he said “I think they feel like they can do it.”

Dobbs said being mentally tough will be the most crucial part for the Comets’ state championship hopes this season.

“We’ve got to go out there and perform each match. It’s mostly the mind,” he said. “Tennis is 50-50. It’s 50% talent and 50% your mind, so we have to be out there and play our hardest each match. Try until the last ball is played.”