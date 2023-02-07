Mataya Ward powered a 19-5, second-half run as the Belle Fourche girls basketball team climbed their way back from a 19-point deficit to get within six of Rapid City Christian with two and a half minutes to play Tuesday night.

After the Broncs missed the front end of a one-and-one at the free-throw line with a chance to get even closer, Alexa Ham went 1 for 2 at the charity stripe on the end to stretch the Lady Comets’ lead back beyond two possessions. Then after a Belle Fourche turnover in the front court with 54.1 seconds remaining, freshman Hayden Thorton drilled a 3-point dagger from the left wing with 31 ticks left to solidify a victory for Rapid City Christian, 53-41, in a critical Region 8A contest at Hart Ranch.

“I’ve seen Belle play quite a few times. They never quit. We knew it was going to come,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said of the Broncs’ run. “We talked about how we maintain that and hold it off.”

Rapid City Christian (13-3) and Belle Fourche (10-4) entered the game as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeded teams in the region standings, which remained unchanged after Tuesday.

“They knew how big this game was with seeding points and everything else,” Kieffer said. “I knew they weren’t going to quit, and we had enough in the tank to hold them off.”

Olivia Kieffer tallied a game-high 24 points for the Lady Comets, along with five assists and three steals, while Alexa Ham finished one rebound shy of a double-double collecting 12 points and nine rebounds.

Ward ended with 13 points, including 11 in the second half, while Lily McCarty chipped in 10 points and added five steals for the Broncs.

“Lex had a nice game. She led us in rebounding and she does a lot of stuff for us. She sees the court really well for a big, had some nice baskets,” Joe Kieffer said. “We need all our players, but Alexa’s obviously one of our key players, and when she plays well that really helps our entire team.”

Rapid City Christian held a 32-17 lead at halftime, then after a handful of turnovers that allowed Belle Fourche to get back within single digits thanks six straight points to open the second half, recovered with an 11-0 run, courtesy of seven points from Ham, who knocked down two free throws, hit a 3 from the top of the key and laid in a transition bucket, to take its largest lead of the game at 42-23 more than midway through the third quarter.

The Broncs began their comeback right after, sparked by a 3-point play from Ward. Dylan Stedillie started the fourth quarter with a 3 before layups started pouring in. Chloe Crago drained a 3 with 2:30 to play to get Belle Fourche within six, but the margin wouldn’t get any closer as the Lady Comets closed out the home win.

“We had to remember how we practiced against their press. I think they have really good press,” Ham said. “We did well at composing ourselves toward the end. We slowed the pace of the game down, instead of speeding it up like we did when we had a couple turnovers, a couple dumb plays, but we managed to work together as a team and just pass.”

Rapid City Christian is at Lead-Deadwood on Thursday for its final Region 8A contest before hosting Red Cloud on Friday. It’ll host Lakota Tech on Monday and Spearfish next Tuesday to close out its regular season slate.

Belle Fourche has completed its regional play and is on the road for its next three games, taking on Flandreau on Friday in the DWU/Culver’s Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell before playing Florence/Henry on Saturday and traveling to Wyoming to meet with Newcastle next Tuesday. It’ll finish the regular season with a home game against New Underwood on Feb. 16 and a road meeting at Faith on Feb. 17.

Comet boys drop season-high points on Broncs

Leading by eight after one quarter, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team came alive in the second, outscoring Belle Fourche 30-15 and closing the first half on a big 14-0 run.

The Comets continued to extend their lead in the second half, building as much as a 39-point lead and pulling away with an 87-53 win over the Broncs, finishing with their highest scoring total in a game this season.

“I feel like we’ve struggled with some slow starts in a lot of games in the second half of the season, so we did a better job tonight,” Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “Still some work to do on that, but we wanted pressure and I thought we got out, got some steals, took some shots.”

The Comets (14-1), who received two votes in this week’s prep basketball media poll, finished with a pair of 20-point scorers in the form of Sam Fischer and Benson Kieffer, who poured in 27 and 20 points, respectively. Julius Frog and Elijah Hoyt both tallied 11 points to round out Christian’s double-digit performers.

“Kudos to (Belle Fourche). They came out and did really well. They gave us a challenge in the first quarter, and I’m really proud of those guys,” Fischer said. “I’m also proud of my teammates. I want to give them credit; they hit the shots they needed to.”

Anthony Staley was the lone double-figure scorer for the Broncs (6-10), finishing with 23 points.

“Last year we went up there and they beat us, by 11, and we were favored in that game, so to me this was a dangerous game,” Courtney said. “You want to come in and be able to get an early lead and hopefully take care of business, because Belle Fourche I think is a dangerous team. Even though their record may not indicate it, they’ve been in a lot of close games.”

Belle Fourche hung tough with Rapid City Christian for more than halfway through the opening quarter, last tying the game on a Staley bucket off a backdoor pass from Jet Jensen. After that, Simon Kieffer hit a 3 on a shot that bounced off the rim, hit the top of the glass and fell through the net, and a floater from Wes Schlabach off the bench gave the Comets a double-digit lead up 24-13 through six minutes.

Christian was up by eight, 39-31, in the second quarter when a mid-range jumper from Fischer sparked its 14-0 stretch, which included a 3 from Fischer. Benson Kieffer went coast-to-coast and completed a 3-point play with four seconds left in the half before Hoyt stole the ensuing inbounds pass from Belle Fourche and sank another bucket before the buzzer.

Kieffer eclipsed 20 points for the night with an 11-point third quarter, ending the period with nine straight, including a 3 that pushed the Comets’ lead to 30 at 75-45 with 1:13 to play and a buzzer-beating baseline jumper.

Fischer opened the fourth quarter with eight straight points, including a pair of 3s, before Courtney sent in his reserves.

“It was our defense,” Fischer said. “When we pressure them and really be tenacious on defense, the offense comes naturally.”

Christian hosts Red Cloud on Friday, while Belle Fourche, loser of five straight, travels to Sturgis on Saturday.