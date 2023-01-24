Rapid City Christian girls hold off fourth-quarter push by Custer; Comet boys overpower Wildcats

Thanks to a turnover-prone, foul-happy Rapid City Christian girls basketball team that struggled to find buckets in the fourth quarter, Custer clawed its way back from a 16-point deficit to make it a three-point contest in the final minute of Tuesday’s Region 8A meeting at Hart Ranch.

But after Olivia Kieffer snagged a defensive rebound following a steal and field-goal attempt by the Wildcats, the Lady Comets senior fed a pass to freshman Sadie Marshall, who laid in a transition with 23.8 seconds left to extend the lead to double-double digits, all but sealing a 56-51 victory for Rapid City Christian.

“It really was a punch to the gut,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said of Custer’s comeback. “They did a nice job coming back, and Custer always seems to scrap and that’s what they’re known for, so my hat’s off to Custer for really scraping to get back in the game.”

The win proved crucial for Rapid City Christian (10-2), which surpassed Custer (9-4) for the No. 2 spot in the Region 8A standings. The Wildcats dropped to No. 4, while Belle Fourche (8-2) rose to No. 3.

“In our region, those top spots are going to be a dogfight, so this is a big win for our program,” Joe Kieffer said. “There’s a lot of season left though, so we’re going to keep taking it one game at a time.”

Marshall tallied 11 points off the bench for the Lady Comets, contributing seven of her teams’ nine fourth-quarter points, while Hayden Thorton came off the bench and poured in 16 points. Alexa Ham added 10 points, all in the first half, and Olivia Kieffer finished with a game-high 17 points, earning 13 in the second half and 11 in the third quarter, while racking up nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

“It’s an amazing win,” Ham said. “Coach really emphasizes in practice that this is where we need to step up, and I think we did a great job today.”

Allyson Cass paced the Wildcats with 14 points, while Ramsey Karim and Alice Sedlacek chipped in 12 points apiece. Sedlacek picked up 10 of her total in the second half.

“I think we let up a little bit. We should not have been as lax as we were. I think especially toward the end on our press, our backside help was not where it should’ve been,” Ham said of the fourth quarter. “We’re getting better at our press and we’re getting better at being composed. We fumbled it a little bit, but we did well at composing ourselves.”

Comet boys overpower Wildcats

Kyle Courtney always knew Julius Frog could shoot the ball, but this season the Rapid City Christian sophomore has shown he has defensive powerpower as well.

The 6-foot-4 center recorded a double-double Tuesday night, pouring in 25 points and 10 rebounds, and added a trio of blocks as the No. 4 ranked Comets grinded out an 81-67 win over Custer at Hart Ranch.

“He’s always been able to be a scorer, but I’m really pleased with his growth,” said Courtney, Rapid City Christian’s head coach. “He’s been a huge factor for us this year.”

Sophomore Benson Kieffer added 15 points for the Comets (12-0), who moved to 12-0 on the season and will face No. 5 St. Thomas More in a huge Region 8A battle Friday night. Simon Kieffer chipped in 12 points.

“Teams have been really coming at us, giving us their best shot, which we knew they would,” Courtney said. “Obviously we’re facing a perennial powerhouse in St. Thomas More, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Frog outworked his opponents under the boards and won most battles to the ball following missed shots. He tallied 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks by halftime, and six straight points in the fourth quarter helped Christian build a 22-point lead and solidify the victory.

“I think I’ve improved a lot since last year,” Frog said. “I know I can score well, but when it comes down to it, we really need defense, especially like tonight when we didn’t come out very well defensively and we didn’t really get on the boards.”

Kyle Virtue paced the Wildcats (5-7) with 16 points, and Kincade Lehman added 10.

“They’re athletic, they can shoot, the Virtue kid’s a really nice basketball player inside and boy they kept coming at us all game, so credit to them,” Courtney said. “They made us really work tonight.”