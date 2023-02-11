The Rapid City Christian girls basketball team didn’t convert a single field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter Friday night.

Instead, as a seemingly endless amount of fouls were called on Red Cloud — some justified, some questionable and many simply baffling — they relied on free-throw shooting to get the job done.

The Lady Comets went 11 for 18 at the charity stripe in the final frame, 21 for 28 in the second, to squeeze out a 52-46 victory over the No. 4-ranked Lady Crusaders in Black Hills Conference action at Hart Ranch.

“This game right now, for us, was the biggest game of the season, and just a great win for our program,” Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. “I don’t know if we’ve beaten Red Cloud, so on lots of levels a great win for our program and just a true team win tonight.”

Olivia Kieffer finished with a game-high 29 points for the Lady Comets (14-3), surging to 2,310 career points and tying Dana Nielson (Armour, ‘88) for 12th on the South Dakota girls basketball all-time scoring list. Alexa Ham recorded a double-double, collecting 15 points, including 10 in the third quarter, and 11 rebounds.

“I always like to think, we’ve worked so hard for 98% of the game, let’s just finish it, and try to be encouraging and keep everyone focused,” Olivia Kieffer said. “Keep everybody’s eyes on the goal, which is to finish the game.”

The Lady Crusaders (15-2), who went 6 for 9 at the free-throw line in the second half and were called for two technical fouls and an intentional foul in the fourth quarter, were led by Rhionna Brewer, who scored nine points and added seven rebounds off the bench. Kennedy Fridia tallied eight points, while Ashlan Blount and Maikole Carlow chipped in seven points apiece. Red Cloud has now lost two straight since starting the season 15-0.

“I feel like the officiating was a definite slap in my face. It’s ridiculous, it happens way too much and it’s disappointing,” said Red Cloud head coach Matt Rama, who was on the receiving end of one of the technicals. “Rapid City Christian’s a great team, (Olivia) Kieffer’s a great player, but if they’re just shooting free throws I don’t know what else to do. I don’t even know how else we can play defense. I don’t even know what to tell the kids.”

Rapid City Christian hosts Lakota Tech on Monday, while Red Cloud is at home against Sturgis on Tuesday.

Comet boys survive Crusaders in offensive explosion

On Tuesday night, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team set a season-high scoring total in a blowout win. On Friday night, they topped it, this team needing almost every single point.

Battling a resilient Red Cloud squad that cut a 13-point, second-half deficit down to one in the fourth quarter, the Comets snagged offensive rebounds and found second-chance points, and behind prolific performance from Benson Kieffer and Elijah Hoyt, escaped with an 88-83 win in Black Hills Conference action at Hart Ranch.

“It was a fun one tonight. Obviously that one, as coach, puts the little gray hairs on your head because we just could not stop Red Cloud tonight,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “They’ve got a lot of veteran players, a lot of great guards, so credit to them. They just never gave up, they kept coming at us, but I’m proud of my kids. They found a way down the stretch.”

Kieffer, only a sophomore, poured in a game-high 36 points, reaching 20 less than midway through the second quarter and 30 before the fourth. Hoyt racked up 25 points and added 10 rebounds to record a double-double for the Comets (15-1), as did Julius Frog, who earned 10 points and 13 boards.

“Coach put a big emphasis on defense, which didn’t happen, so our offense led us,” said Kieffer, who hit a buzzer-beating half-court shot at the end of the third quarter. “A lot of ball movement helped me get going and really sparked us offensively.”

Josiah Cottier paced the Crusaders (10-7) with 24 points, Adriano Rama added 21 points and Monty Montileaux tallied 12 points.

There was also no shortage of fouls and free throws Friday night. Christian finished 20 of 29 at the line, while Red Cloud went 27 of 40.

Rapid City Christian hosts Spearfish on Tuesday, while Red Cloud is at home against Sturgis.