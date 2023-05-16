The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team entered the final day of the Class A State Tournament in prime position, reaching the semifinals in all six singles flights and the championships of all three doubles flights.

Matches this day tougher, however, especially at Flight 1 doubles where teammates Noah Greni and Andrew Dobbs found themselves down a set to Lennox’s Cody and Jaxon Plank.

“We both just started well, and we got broken early in the first set and lost it, and we just knew we had to go out and take that second set,” Dobbs said. “We chose to play our game and not let them control it.”

Dobbs and Greni responded by digging into their sense of resolve that earned them the flight’s top seed in the first place, sending the match into a third-set tiebreaker where they emerged victorious, 3-6, 6-4, 11-9, to claim the state title.

It was one of eight individual state championships the Comets secured as they ran away with their first-ever team state title Tuesday at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls, topping runner-up Lennox by a whopping 163.5 points.

“It feels fantastic,” Christian head coach Sterling Greni said. “I could not be prouder of the team and how hard they worked and how they played and how they handled the pressure. I can’t really put it into words.”

After finishing runner-up at State last year, the Comets returned this season with their top six players back, and with the promotion of defending champ Yankton and third-place Mitchell to Class AA, they became the front-runners to win the championship in 2023.

Expectations were high, as well as the pressure, but they lived up to it in almost every way.

“It speaks volumes to the character of the players. They really worked hard,” Greni said. “They worked hard before the season and they responded well in practice and they worked hard in practice and handled the pressure of all the meets they played in and the traveling and the bad weather. They just stuck with it and they had a real heart for competing and that really showed in the last couple days.”

Joe Schneller also needed a comeback effort to claim his state title at No. 3 singles, battling back from a one-set deficit to beat Lennox’s Andrew Daugherty 1-6, 7-5, 10-6, and while not needing a comeback performance, Noah Geyer held off Sioux Falls Christian’s Rex Lefever in a hard-fought, straight-sets victory, 6-4, 7-6(4), at No. 5 singles.

“I think it was just the motivation to win,” Geyer said. “We did our best to (live up to expectations), and played our game and stayed focused.”

Dobbs ran into little resistance en route to a state title at No. 2 singles, beating Huron’s Dah Christ Moo 6-0, 6-3 to claim a pair of championships on the day, while Jack Hancock dropped just one game to top Sioux Falls Christian’s James Woodward 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 and Henry Beckloff pulled away from Huron’s Matthew Thin to earn a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the No. 6 singles title match.

“As a team we’ve been together since my sophomore year, so three years now, and to be able to finish off strong with two seniors and take it all, it’s great,” Dobbs said. “We’re not over-confident and we know our ability and we have some great coaches who are able to coach us through our dips and celebrate with us in our highs.”

Schneller and Hancock also bested Lennox 6-3, 6-4 in the No. 2 doubles championship, while Geyer and Beckloff cruised past Sioux Falls Christian 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 3 doubles titles match.

The only flight the Comets couldn’t grab was at No. 1 singles, where Lennox’s Jaxon Plank denied top-seeded Noah Greni back-to-back state titles in a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

“I think it was just true grit. They as a group really set the expectation upon themselves that they felt like they had a really great shot to win in every flight, both in singles and doubles, and they weren’t going to be denied that,” Sterling Greni said. “We had the one disappointing loss, but that was a tough battle and we knew it was going to be really tough, but everywhere else we just battled and there were some crazy comebacks in there.”

After making school history Tuesday, the future remains bright for Rapid City Christian, as it graduates only two of its top six in Dobbs and Schneller.

“I think it’s just a testament to the depth of the team, and that’s what we’re really blessed with,” Sterling Greni said. “Oftentimes you don’t have that kind of depth and we haven’t in the past, but this year we did and it really showed.”

Full results can be viewed here.