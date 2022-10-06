Rapid City Christian’s Elijah Hoyt turning heads in first season on the gridiron

Elijah Hoyt always loved football, but in his first three years of high school, basketball and cross country held his full attention.

The Rapid City Christian senior enjoyed tossing the pigskin around with his friends during lunch, and started to get an itch to try his hand at another sport as his final fall of high school neared.

This past spring when the Comets hired Matt McIntosh to take over as the head coach of the football program, athletic director and head boys basketball coach Kyle Courtney approached Hoyt with a proposition.

Courtney asked Hoyt if he’d be interested in playing football this summer to help develop his physicality on the hardcourt and aid McIntosh with his 6-foot-5 frame as a wide receiver.

Hoyt jumped at the opportunity.

“I played at lunch and thought it was enjoyable, so when he mentioned it I was already thinking about it,” Hoyt said. “I think it’s helped a lot in making me more physical because that’s something I struggled with in basketball.”

Hoyt made an immediate impact on offense for the Comets in their first game of the season at Lead-Deadwood on Aug. 19. He caught four passes for 38 yards, including the game-winning grab on a 10-yard pass from Simon Kieffer in triple-overtime to secure a 36-30 victory.

That catch confirmed Courtney’s suspicions that Hoyt could succeed on the gridiron and grow in his physicality through football.

“That first football game at Lead-Deadwood was a good indication, in that triple-overtime game,” Courtney said. “He caught the winning touchdown in overtime by going over somebody.”

Hoyt said his early production did not surprise him after he realized that cornerbacks typically aren’t the tallest players on the field.

“I didn’t think everybody else would be this short and that the corners would be the little guys,” Hoyt said. “I thought it would be a lot more difficult because they’re quick, but I’m a lot longer, which gives me an advantage.”

Through six games, Hoyt leads the Comets in every statistical category at wide receiver. He has 26 catches for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s a big dominating presence out there and people know they have to cover him,” McIntosh said. “He’s 6-foot-5, he’s pretty fast and catches everything that is thrown to him. In six games he has six touchdowns, and you have to have a solid man covering him.”

McIntosh said Hoyt gives Christian a leg up schematically as well because he requires attention from opposing defenses. Opponents have to take a player out of the box to cover Hoyt, which frees up space in the middle for the run and the short passing game.

Kieffer said he’s just happy to have a reliable weapon if he needs to get rid of the ball quickly.

“He’s super reliable because I know he’ll always be there for me,” Kieffer said. “If I'm in trouble I can throw it up to him because most of the time he’s taller than a lot of corners we play. If I throw it up there I know he’s just going to go get it.”

While Hoyt has made an immediate impact for the Comets, he said his skills on the field are still a work in progress.

“I wasn’t very physical (before this season) and was pretty hands-off,” he said. “This has helped, but it’s also a lot different, so it’s a big learning curve.”

McIntosh was talking with Hoyt before Wednesday’s practice about how much progress he has made since the team’s first scrimmage in August and said he’s proud of the growth he’s seen this year.

“As an athlete he always had the ability to track the ball and catch it, but now he’s doing more intricate things like blocking, running routes and understanding why we run certain concepts,” McIntosh said. “If we had another year the ceiling would be so high for him, it’s just unfortunate that he’s already a senior.”

College coaches from Mount Marty and Dakota State have already reached out to McIntosh this year to gauge Hoyt’s interest in playing football at the next level.

“At the college level they look for guys who are contributing and they also look at frame,” McIntosh said. “Fortunately, he’s been a great contributor and with his excellent frame. College coaches have been reaching out to me.”

Hoyt said he’s grown to love football and likes the pace of play and practices a lot more, but he’s excited to see how this season has shaped his abilities on the hardwood.

Hoyt’s teammates and coaches, however, already saw that growth this summer.

“Football has helped him a lot,” said Kieffer, who also plays guard for the Comets basketball team. “From the beginning of 7-on-7 to now, he’s hitting a lot harder, and with the time to learn he’s gotten a lot better.”

Courtney said as an athletic director he’s always proud when his athletes play multiple sports, and McIntosh attributed part of Hoyt’s transition to the culture Courtney has created at Christian.

“I feel very fortunate because the small-town atmosphere we have here is amazing,” McIntosh said. “Since I’ve gotten here I can’t believe how connected everybody is.”

Christian returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday at Hot Springs.