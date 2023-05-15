Noah Greni said he felt no stress as the Flight 1 singles defending state champion when he stepped onto the court Monday at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls to begin his campaign for back-to-back titles.

The Rapid City Christian sophomore’s relaxed mentality was echoed by his results on the asphalt, as he cruised past Spearfish’s Rudy Isburg 6-1, 6-1 to reach Tuesday’s Class A State Tournament semifinals, to be followed by the championship match.

“I didn’t really feel any pressure,” he said. “It’s nice to be the defending state champ because it gives me confidence that I know I can do it and I can go out and win it again.”

Greni and the Comets know the target they have on their backs, carrying No. 1 seeds in all nine flights as they aim to capture the program’s inaugural team state title, but they put that pressure to bed on Day 1 of the tournament, winning all 12 of their matches in convincing fashion and holding a 22.5-point lead over Lennox atop the standings heading into Tuesday’s finals rounds.

“That was what we were hoping for, but you never know for sure how the team’s going to perform, so I couldn’t be more proud of the kids and how they played,” said Christian head coach Sterling Greni. “They played up to their potential and that’s really all you can ask as a coach.”

The Comets finished runner-up at State last year, but with the promotion of defending champ Yankton and third-place Mitchel to Class AA, and with their top six from last season all returning, the door swung wide open for them to make program history.

On Monday, they lost a combined 19 games in their 12 matches to reach the semifinals of every singles flight and the championship of every doubles flight.

“We just talked to them a lot about it and emphasized that they should believe in all the hard work they’ve put in both in the offseason and during the season, and believe that that effort is going to pay off, and I think they really did,” Sterling Greni said. “I think that sunk in to them and they just played with a lot of belief in their game.”

In addition to the performance of Noah Greni, who will face Madison’s Mason Kennington in the semis, Andrew Dobbs rolled past Milbank’s Gregory Grabow 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, and Joe Schneller eased past Madison’s Eliah Sims 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.

Jack Hancock, Noah Geyer and Henry Beckloff took care of business in the latter three flights, surging into the semifinals with dominating 6-0, 6-0 victories.

“I think we played up to expectations,” Schneller said. “I think we played really well today, and we obviously had a very good day.”

Christian ran into little resistance in doubles as well. Greni and Dobbs bested Pierre 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Huron 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals at No. 1, Schneller and Hancock topped Madison 6-0, 6-3 and Huron 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Geyer and Beckloff beat St. Thomas More 6-3, 6-0 and Lennox 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.

“I think every player at every flight, including our doubles teams, played to their potential,” Sterling Greni said. “The opponents were tough and matches weren’t easy, but they just played the way they’re capable of playing.”

The difficulty level will no doubt increase Tuesday, as the trailing Lennox still has five singles players and two doubles teams left in the main draws, and Sioux Falls Christian, sitting in third place and trailing RC Christian by 44 points, still has all six players and one doubles team still intact.

“It’s going to be more challenging, a lot more challenging, tomorrow because everyone’s in the finals for doubles and semifinals for singles,” Schneller said. “We just have to embrace the pressure and play to the best of our abilities, and not give in to any mind games or any pressure, because tennis is a lot about that. You just have to embrace it.”

Full results can be viewed here.