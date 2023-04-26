An indoor turf field, venues with adequate parking and full upgrades to already established athletics facilities.

The items listed above are some of the needs and wants Rapid City organization leaders expressed at a meeting Tuesday with the Rapid City Sports Commission and Sports Facilities Companies, a Florida-based group the commission brought in to create a plan for bringing some of these goals to fruition.

Sports Facilities Companies, which aims to help cities across the United States build new athletics facilities for the betterment of their communities, gave attendees the floor and heard discussions on what they wish for their respective organizations.

“Given the amount of attention and feedback we’re getting, we don’t typically have this,” said Kevin Schuh, account executive at Sports Facilities Companies who was present at the meeting. “We get good turnouts, but this has probably been one of the best turnouts I’ve seen as far as the community in regards to facilities.”

The Rapid City Sports Commission, led by executive director Domico Rodriguez, held Tuesday’s meeting, the third of its kind since the organization was created last fall, as part of the beginning stages of creating a direction for the city’s athletic facilities over the next 10-20 years. Personnel from Rapid City Parks and Recreation, the Lakota Nation Invitational, Black Hills Stock Show and several others gave their input.

“Bringing in SFC, the experts, to look at this, help outlay a plan for us for the next growth of Rapid City is crucial,” Rodriguez said. “Now we have to get community support. We’ve got to get the community to buy into what we’re doing, and so far it looks like that’s going to happen.”

Rodriguez was the first to share his desire, an artificial turf field with an inflatable dome to create an indoor facility where baseball, softball, football and soccer can be played, providing a year-round venue that can host events during the harsh winters and unpredictable weather of the area.

Shane Deyo, co-founder of the Black Hills Youth Football League, said he’d entertain the opportunity for his organization to have its own football complex. The BHYFL holds games at O’Harra Stadium when the Hardrockers aren’t hosting football or soccer games, but is also forced to play at Douglas High School in Box Elder or in Sturgis, where those cities are generating revenue from those events.

Deyo added that some kids have been forced to quit the program because they can’t afford the travel costs.

“I think it would just create a better experience,” Deyo said. “Are we losing a few (participants)? Yeah, absolutely. We’re looking after our youth, trying to keep them out of trouble, trying to keep them busy and motivated. It’s about the experience. That’s what they’re missing out on.”

JC Joyce, store leader/partner at SCHEELS in Rapid City, said there is a lack of gym and practice space in the area. Her 7-year-old son has had basketball practices at 8 p.m., and several youth soccer teams have been limited to one practice a week.

Jordan Bauer, activities director at Rapid City Central, said venues in Rapid City that have hosted large-scale events for years, such as Sioux Park and O’Harra Stadium, have inadequate bathrooms, parking and seating, necessities that he stated are often an “afterthought.”

Rodriguez said many Rapid City athletic venues were built without a full plan laid out, and Doug Lowe, division manager at Rapid City Parks and Recreation, added that other facilities were not built to their original, more extensive blueprint because of a lack of money. He said future venues have to be done right.

“We’ve got to build something that’s going to knock the socks off the community,” Lowe said.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association recently made Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls the permanent home of the state track and field meet, a state-wide event that rotated locations, while making Summit Arena in Rapid City the permanent home of state wrestling.

David Dolan, who works part-time in the Rapid City Sports Commission, is a retired Rapid City Central coach who took trips up to Spearfish with the Cobblers track and field team to use Black Hills State University’s indoor facility, the Donald E. Young Fieldhouse, when weather kept them from practicing outdoors. He posed the idea of an indoor track that both local schools and the general public could use, and could host meets.

In that vein, attendees of the meeting agreed that future venues will have to be multi-use, serving the community and its local organizations while being tourist destinations that can host large-scale events and provide revenue streams for potential corporate partners.

That will require the multitude of independently-run sports organizations in Rapid City coming together, officially said, and collaborating on future projects.

“People won’t buck the idea of helping youth, but the fact that we can not only help the youth of the community but build a tax base, that’s a marriage,” Rodriguez said. “Now all of a sudden we can get things done. We don’t have a billionaire giving us money, but we can create money ourselves by these kinds of endeavors.”

Schuh said Sports Facilities Companies will take what they’ve absorbed from the community, considering several factors discussed, and develop a plan over the next six weeks on what potential facilities Rapid City could produce.

“It’s very important, especially with the direction of this project, wanting to generate a space for the whole community, and then also to generate additional revenue and development and tax dollars to Rapid City,” Schuh said. “It can’t be done through one organization or one facility, it needs to come together.”