Red Cloud girls battle past Lakota Tech in LNI championship rematch

PINE RIDGE — The Red Cloud girls basketball team’s stunning run to the Lakota Nation Invitational championship last month, accomplished by a new-look group of inexperienced players, culminated in a narrow seven-point win over Lakota Tech at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

On Monday night, the two burgeoning rival squads squared off again in a regularly-scheduled, Region 7A matchup that served as a rematch of the LNI title game. This time in Pine Ridge, only 10 miles from each others’ campus.

The contest went differently as well. Instead of having to overcome a double-digit deficit, the No. 5 ranked Lady Crusaders jumped on a shorthanded Tatanka team early, building a near 30-point lead before having to fend off a late push by their opponents to secure a 63-49 victory on their home floor and remain undefeated.

“It feels really good just because we’ve all been working really hard, and I know both teams have been, but this is our home and every time we play here we want to defend our home, because this is our house,” Red Cloud guard Ashlan Blount said. “We don’t want someone to come in and take revenge or something.”

Blount, The Lady Crusaders’ freshman point guard, finished with a game-high 27 points, pouring in 22 in the first half, and added three steals and three assists. Maikole Carlow chipped in 11 points for Red Cloud (8-0).

Tawny Rodriguez scored 20 points and amassed 17 rebounds to record a double-double for Lakota Tech (5-2), which was without 6-foot-1 center Melina Shangreaux, while Jodene Hunter tallied 13 points and five boards.

“Their big girl was out and they had some subs out, so it wasn’t quite the same team (as the LNI final),” Lady Crusaders head coach Matt Rama said. “We came out tough and aggressive, and kind of let off in the second half, but (Lakota Tech) is a good team, they’re going to have lots of wins, so it was a good game for us.”

Red Cloud knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two from Carlow, as it came firing out of the gates for a double-digit lead, 15-4, through the first seven minutes of the contest. Blount, who had six points through the opening frame, heated up in the second quarter and dropped in 13 straight for the Lady Crusaders, flying to the rim for close-range layups and even drilling a 3, to push her squad’s lead above 20 at 31-8 midway through the period.

Blount scored three more points before halftime, and Anjah Lamont notched five straight on back-to-back buckets — a 3-point play and a basket off the glass — as Red Cloud carried a 42-16 lead into the locker room.

Lakota Tech made its push in the back-half of the third quarter, a period in which Red Cloud only made two field goals, and into the fourth, executing a 14-3 run to get back within 16 with less than five and half minutes remaining.

“They really started rebounding a lot better in the second half, and we didn’t box out well,” Rama said. “So they started getting a lot more second-chance shots.”

Lolo Carlow answered, however, by pouring in consecutive buckets, a 3-pointer and a pump-fake layup, on a 7-0 run as the Lady Crusaders pushed their lead back out to 20 with under four minutes to play.

The Tatanka cut their deficit back down to 14, but it proved too little too late as Red Cloud reinforced its LNI championship win with another victory over Lakota Tech.

“Everybody was, I think, rushing or trying to just get a shot off,” Blount said. “And I just told myself personally and I told everyone, ‘Just take a deep breath, we’re good. We’re fine. Look at the score, breathe, we’re up, we need to control the game, and at the end of the game we ultimately did that.”

Red Cloud is back in action Friday at Custer, while Lakota Tech hosts Class AA No. 4 ranked Pierre T.F. Riggs on Saturday.

“This is still a young team. We’re not even halfway through the season, these kids haven’t played varsity (before this season), so we’re trying to learn how to play in situations a little bit,” Rama said. “This was a different situation where the team is still capable of coming back.”