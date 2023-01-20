Red Cloud girls survive Spearfish in OT; Spartans boys pull away late from Crusaders

SPEARFISH — As inexperienced as his team is this season, Matt Rama went to a veteran for a clutch bucket Friday night.

After hauling in a rebound following a missed free throw by Spearfish, Ashlan Blount hustled up the court, going dribbling nearly end to end, and kicked out a pass to Maikole Carlow, who took once bounce before releasing a shot from beyond the arc that dropped through the rim, giving Red Cloud a 48-47 lead with 16.9 seconds left in overtime.

“I honestly thought they were going to call a travel,” Carlow said. “And then I just kind of threw it up with a prayer, hoping we’d get a chance to win the game.”

The Spartans threw the ball away in the front court on their ensuing possession, and were forced to send Carlow to the free-throw line with 6.2 seconds to play. The senior went 1 for 2, missing her second attempt, and Spearfish came up with the rebound before the ball was knocked loose and scramble on the floor ensued for possession.

A jump ball was called, which gave the Lady Crusaders the rock with 0.4 ticks left. A quick inbounds pass killed the remaining time and solidified a 49-47 victory as No. 5 Red Cloud avoided an upset and its first loss of the season.

The Lady Crusaders were forced to play without having practiced Wednesday or Thursday due to the winter weather that swept through Pine Ridge and canceled school both days.

“We didn’t get a really good chance to prepare for Spearfish because of the snow,” Red Cloud head coach Matt Rama said. “So we just had to dig in to who we are and just play good Red Cloud basketball.”

Both teams’ fast-paced offenses led to sloppy play as a combined 56 turnovers were committed and 35 fouls were called. Frustrations also mounted due to highly questionable calls made by an inconsistent officiating crew.

Carlow finished with a game-high 20 points on 7 of 18 shooting, while Ashlan Blount added nine points for the Lady Crusaders (11-0), who shot 32.7% from the floor, went 5 of 13 from 3-point range and converted 8 of 15 free throws.

Mya Kochuten played all 32 minutes for the Spartans (2-6) and ended with 17 points on 7 of 21 shooting, while Jozie Danza chipped in eight points. Spearfish shot 29.8%, went 6 of 21 from deep and converted 7 of 15 at the line.

While Red Cloud led most of the game, it didn’t build a significant advantage until the 6:24 mark of the fourth quarter when Blount hit a 3 to push her squad’s lead to double digits at 37-27.

Spearfish came roaring back, however, using a trio of 3s to outscore its Black Hills Conference foe 12-5 and get back within three points with under two minutes remaining in regulation. After missed opportunities on both ends, Danza unleashed a game-tying 3 with 12 seconds left. Blount missed a potential game-winner in the waning seconds, pushing the contest to overtime.

“We built a lead, we had them stopped, and then we started fouling and turning the ball over and that led them back in the game,” Rama said. “It’s fine. It’s tied. They hit a big shot, a good shot. Let’s go back, we’ve got four more minutes, and get it done.”

Two early buckets in the extra frame gave the Spartans a four-point lead, but the Lady Crusaders didn’t wither and got back within a possession before Carlow drilled her clutch bucket.

“Coming in here she was really the only one who has experience, so that’s the kid,” Rama said of Carlow. “She’s been playing varsity since she was a freshman, so at that moment that’s the kid we really want taking that shot.”

Red Cloud hosts Douglas on Tuesday, while Spearfish hosts St. Thomas More.

Spartans boys pull away late from Crusaders

The Spearfish boys basketball team used a couple key buckets and free throws down the stretch to outscore Red Cloud 10-3 in the final five minutes and come away with a 56-46 Black Hills Conference victory Friday night.

Dylon Doren poured in a game-high 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting for the Spartans (3-4), while Antonio Serrano tallied 18 points and Seth Hamilton added 10. Spearfish shot 37.3% from the floor, went 5 of 18 from 3-point range and converted 13 of 21 free-throw attempts.

Adriano Rama led the Crusaders (8-3) with 14 points on 4 of 12 shooting, Haedyn Haas picked up 10 points and Gabriel Brooks notched eight. Red Cloud shot 29.6%, went 5 of 29 from deep and connected on 9 of 13 free throws.

Red Cloud hosts Douglas on Tuesday, while Spearfish hosts St. Thomas More.