The Rapid City Marshals surrendered 75 points in their last matchup with the Sioux City Bandits on March 4.

On their second go-around, Saturday at Summit Arena, the Marshals held the Bandits to 36 points but struggled to put the ball in the end zone.

Sioux City took advantage of eight Rapid City penalties and forced a pair of turnovers to secure a 36-12 road victory.

It marked the fifth straight loss for the Marshals against league competition.

“Thirty-six points against that offense is great,” Rapid City head coach Dante Dudley said. “A lot of this is on the offense not converting. We've got to catch the ball. We’re in the right spots and plays are called for us to be successful, we’ve just got to capitalize on it.”

The Marshals (0-5) managed 255 yards of total offense. Quarterback Tahj Thomas-Tolbert completed 15 of 41 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. The team combined for 37 yards rushing on nine carries.

William Kirksey proved Thomas-Tolbert’s primary target with nine catches for 119 yards.

Rapid City moved the ball efficiently but struggled to capitalize at the goal line and finished 1 for 5 in the red zone.

“It’s fairly frustrating,” Dudley said. “Most teams let you go up and down the field, but when you get in the red zone you have to be able to cash in on that. That’s how teams make you pay, and without making them pay we’re in this situation, 0-5.”

The 36 points are the fewest surrendered by the Marshals this season. The Bandits entered the night averaging 53.6 points per game. Sioux City finished the night with 158 yards of total offense and racked up 62 passing yards and 96 rushing yards.

Marshals defensive coordinator Antwan Smith credited his unit for forcing a pair of turnovers and continuing to improve week in and week out, but he wants to see the squad take the next step by getting back in the win column.

“We need to get out of our own way,” Smith said. “That’s the biggest thing right now. We keep allowing ourselves to have mental errors. We’ve addressed it in practice, but we keep making the same mistakes over and over again.”

Sioux City opened the contest by blocking a Rapid City field-goal attempt on the game’s opening drive and responding with a two-play, 17-yard scoring drive in two and a half minutes. Drew Prohaska capped the possession with a 14 yard rushing touchdown to give his team a 6-0 lead with 7:40 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bandits added another score on a two-play, 30-yard drive in 2:26. Tasleem Wilson capped the series with a 9-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 15-0 lead with 8:44 left in the first half, thanks to a 3-point conversion.

Sioux City extended its lead to 24-0 with 20 seconds left in the half on an 8-yard touchdown run by Prohaska followed by another 3-point conversion.

The Marshals added a pair of touchdowns in the second half but the Bandits held on to secure a 24-point road victory.

“We’ve got to be more consistent,” Dudley said. “That’s what we’re looking at for the whole season, consistency. Can we get the ball in the right spot in the right time? Can we catch the ball when the ball is there?”

Rapid City returns to action Saturday against the Southwest Kansas Storm at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas.