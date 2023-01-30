Ree Heights' Trell Etbauer, Nick Guy finish atop steer wrestling slack at Rodeo Rapid City

A couple of veterans bulldoggers with South Dakota connections shared the top spot on the leaderboard as Sutton Rodeo kicked off the PRCA rodeo portion of Rodeo Rapid City on Monday morning with steer wrestling slack at Summit Arena.

Ree Heights native Trell Etbauer, son of Robert Etbauer and a Hall of Fame saddle bronc rider, and Nick Guy, who rodeoed collegiately at National American University in Rapid City, topped the lengthy lineup of steer wrestlers on Monday with matching 4.5-second runs.

Shane Frey (Duncan, Oklahoma) placed third (4.6 seconds), while Riley Duvall (Checotah, Oklahoma) and Scott Kleeman (Killdeer, North Dakota) shared fourth place with 4.8-second efforts.

That Guy and Etbauer caught and grounded their calves in identical times was perhaps fitting in that the two cowboys are of similar ages (Guy 38, Etbauer 37), have compiled distinguished resumes during lengthy careers, and were involved in a good news/bad news scenario in 2022.

Guy is a seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier (including an appearance in 2022) and earned four consecutive trips to the College National Finals Rodeo during his time at National American University. And though a Sparta, Wisconsin native, Guy has continued to rodeo extensively in Western South Dakota since his time in Rapid City and has twice won at Rodeo Rapid City (2008, 2010), plus victories at the Black Hills Roundup (2010) and Range Days Rodeo (2011).

Etbauer, a Goodwell, Oklahoma resident and current Oklahoma Panhandle State University rodeo coach, had been a multi-event rodeo competitor during his lengthy career and is a three-time winner of the Linderman award, an honor rewarding excellence at both ends of the rodeo arena.

But one notable accomplishment is missing from Etbauer’s distinguished career. Despite competing in a variety of rodeo events, saddle bronc, team roping, tie-down roping and steer roping, Etbauer has never qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.

Limiting his PRCA rodeo participation primarily to steer wrestling last season, Etbauer just missed out on an NFR qualification, finishing in 16th place, one spot shy of earning a trip to Las Vegas.

Therein lies the good and the bad.

The 15th place and final 2022 steer wrestling qualifier: none other than Nick Guy.