Sturgis Brown reclaimed its spot at the top of the region and Reese Jacobs broke new ground for the program in Saturday's 4A wrestling tournament at Naasz Gymnasium.

Nine different Scoopers won individual championships to propel their squad to their first team title since 2016. Sturgis racked up 294.5 points to best second-place Rapid City Stevens by 38 points.

Jacobs picked up an individual championship at 182 pounds, breaking new ground as Sturgis’ all-time career wins leader.

“It's been a long time coming,” the senior said. “I worked very hard for this and I couldn’t do it without the support from my team, my friends and my family. To break the record, that's a great feeling.”

Jacobs improved to 48-0 on the season as his career total increased to 210 wins.

Josh Kessler, a 2010 Sturgis graduate, previously held the record at 207 wins and showed up to the meet Saturday to support Jacobs.

“It’s been a great honor, being with him and growing up with that kid,” Kessler said. “He deserves every bit of it. You know the kid, he’s loved by everybody. I couldn't be happier for the kid.”

Jacobs set the record with a forfeit in his first match of the day, and Sturgis head coach Mike Abell said the forfeit made reaching the feat a little anticlimactic, but that it didn’t take away from the significance of the victory.

“I can’t think of a better kid to set school records than him,” Sturgis head coach Mike Abell said. “He’s so humble, a great teammate and a great leader. He’s all about everybody else and not about himself.”

Korbin Bunch (106), Teryn Zebroski (113), Dee Daniels (126), Thayne Elshere (138), Kalvin Ketelsen (145), Preston Ray (170), Jacobs (182), Aiden Werlinger (195) and Zak Juelfs (220) claimed individual titles in route to the Scoopers’ team victory.

Bunch set the tone with a 5-4 decision win over Rapid City Stevens’ Shea Richter. The match went back and forth in the third period before the Sturgis senior earned the top spot on the podium.

“I was gassed,” Bunch said. “But I knew my team needed me and they were all cheering me on. That pushed me to keep going.”

Stevens claimed the previous five Region 4A titles before Sturgis unseated the Raiders on Saturday.

Abell said it was a relief to have the Scoopers back on top, but that the goal is to make a splash at State next weekend at Summit Arena.

“This doesn't mean anything unless we do our jobs next week,” Abell said. “We're already moved on to the next thing. We’ll put in three hard days of work in and see what we can do at the state tournament.”

The Raiders finished second in the team standings and had four wrestlers score individual titles.

Stevens head coach Travis King said he thought the team competed well across the board.

“We had good second rounds and semis that helped get some kids into the state meet,” King said. “I was pretty proud of them. It was also nice to see our leaders step up and win.”

Corbin Zent (120), Joe Juenger (132), Corter Doney (152) and Kaiden Strong (Heavyweight) claimed individual titles for the Raiders.

Zent improved to 40-12 on the season with a 5-1 decision win over Sturgis’ Tegan Zebroski. He said the victory over a quality opponent is a big confidence-booster heading into State.

“Oh 100%,” the junior said. “When you wrestle well in regions, you definitely are feeling good for the state tournament.”

Doney improved to 39-7 as he defeated Douglas/Rapid City Chrisitan/New Underwood’s Kale Crowser 9-1 via major decision to claim the top spot at 152 pounds.

“That kid is a really good wrestler,” Doney said. “I was just trying to score as many points as possible. All credit goes to him. He's a 10th grader and he beats the No. 4 seed in the state today. “

The only individual champion not from Sturgis or Stevens Saturday was Rapid City Central’s Zack Soderlin. The 160-pound Cobbler bested rival Graydon Bakke of Stevens to claim his first region title via 7-5 decision.

“That's the first region title I've won,” Soderlin said. “(Bakke) is an amazing wrestler, but I just felt like today I was a better wrestler.”

The Class A State Tournament commences Thursday at Summit Arena with the opening rounds of individual competition.

Team Standings

1. Sturgis Brown, 294.5

2. Rapid City Stevens, 256.5

3. Rapid City Central, 168

4. Spearfish, 127.5

5. Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood, 118.5

6. Belle Fourche, 111.5

7. Lakota Tech, 35

8. Pine Ridge, 27

9. Little Wound, 7