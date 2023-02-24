Reese Jacobs stood up and flexed his biceps to the crowd after winning his third straight Class A wrestling state championship Friday at Summit Arena.

The Sturgis wrestler wrapped up his storied career with a decision victory to secure a perfect season.

Jacobs ends his high school career as the all-time wins leader for the Scoopers and his head coach, Mike Abell, said that legacy will endure long after he graduates this spring.

“He'll be a staple of Sturgis wrestling forever,” Abell said. “Setting records and winning three state titles is not easy, especially the way he did it with humility.”

Jacobs (52-0) defeated Pierre’s Chance Charda in the 182-pound finals match in a 13-8 decision. The victory capped a tenure with the Scoopers that began when he was in seventh grade.

“It was just crazy,” Jacobs said. “I never thought I'd make it this far. I always think back to when I was a young kid looking at all those state champs and waiting for it to be my turn. It finally was and I was very proud of it.”

Abell said Jacobs’ most impressive quality is the way he keeps his head down and works without bragging about himself. The Scoopers coach recalled bumping Jacobs up in duals matches to face defending state champions as a middle schooler and underclassman.

“He just goes out there and handles business,” Abell said. “He's put himself on the line for the team since he was in our lineup as a seventh grader. Even as an eighth grader and freshman we asked some very big things of Reese in some big duels.”

Jacobs said legacy was on his mind this season as he worked with younger wrestlers at practice, but he doesn’t want to only be remembered for his accomplishments on the mat.

“I just tried to be the best leader I could,” Jacobs said. “I hope that my influence was to be a great person, on and off the mat. I always wanted to work the hardest in the room and be the best person off the mat and on the mat.”

The Scoopers finished the individual tournament fifth in the team standings, but they return to the mat on Saturday for the state duals championships.

“The three-day state tournament is brutal, but we're excited,” Abell said. “We’ve got Harrisburg in the first round and it's going to be a war. We’ve about 12 battle matches in that dual and it's going to come down to who wants to be here more.”

The duals competition commences at 11 a.m. Saturday at Summit Arena.

Team Standings

1. Brandon Valley, 208.5 points

2. Watertown, 184.5 points

3. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 182 points

4. Canton, 163.5 points

5. Sturgis Brown, 139 points