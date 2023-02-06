When St. Thomas More was down at halftime, Reese Ross came out of the locker room and did Reese Ross things Monday night.

Trailing by a point, the Cavaliers senior standout drilled a pair of deep 3-pointers with the shot clock winding down and poured in 10 of her team’s first 12 points in the third quarter, powering STM to an eventual double-digit lead on Red Cloud.

The Cavaliers never trailed again, as a similarly strong fourth quarter from Ross gave her 33 points at the final horn and a 56-46 Black Hills Conference victory for No. 5 Cavaliers over the No. 4 Lady Crusaders, handing Red Cloud its first loss of the season.

“I think going into it, it being Senior Night, the seniors wanted to go out and put on a show for everybody, and I think we did just that,” said Ross, one of five STM seniors, all of whom are starters. “We talk a lot about composure and positive attitudes, and I think we displayed that really well and that’s what got us the win.”

Ross, a University of Utah signee, also pulled down 11 rebounds to record a double-double, while Jada Mollman had a strong performance in her own right for STM (14-3), tallying 15 points and adding eight rebounds.

The one-two punch of Ross and Mollman, both forwards, accounted for more than 85% of STM’s scoring total.

“It’s something we need down the stretch, especially if teams want to focus on (Ross),” Cavs head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “Whether she catches it high or low, they’ve got to worry about another post (player) for us. Jada has really come on the last three games, and the thing that’s been healthy for us is that she’s made better decisions.”

Maikole Carlow paced Red Cloud (15-1) with 11 points, while Ashlan Blount picked up 11 points and Kennedy Fridia chipped in nine.

“I think they played better offense than we did in the second half. They’re a really good defensive team and you know it’s going to be hard to score against them,” said Lady Crusaders head coach Matt Rama, whose squad was outscored 33-22 in the second half. “We’ve played some tough teams, but not quite this caliber of a team, so we’ve got to get in those battles to experience what they feel like.”

The first half consisted of 10 lead changes as neither team led by more than four points, and a similar result to last year’s meeting, a three-point overtime win for St. Thomas More, looked imminent.

Ross and Mollman accounted for all but one point in the first half, while all five Red Cloud starters, plus one off the bench, notched points. Carlow, who hit a trio of 3s in the contest, sank one from the left wing in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Lady Crusaders their last lead of the night. Ross knocked down a pair of free throws to finish the first half with 14 points and cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to one, 24-23, at the break.

Ross opened the second half by draining a go-ahead, top-of-the-key 3-pointer from beyond NBA range, then followed it with a steal and fastbreak layup. After Carlow hit her third 3 of the night, Mollman scored on a second-chance bucket before Ross unloaded another deep 3 from the top of the key with three seconds left on the shot clock, giving STM a six-point advantage less than three minutes into the period.

“Especially in the second half, we just kept losing her. She hit those big 3s that were really deep. That really broke our backs there,” Rama said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping everybody else under control, but we didn’t do a really good job of keeping her under control.”

Ross converted one more field-goal attempt, while Scarlet Grimshaw found the bottom of the net with a 3-pointer, and went 2 for 3 at the free-throw line in the last second of the third quarter after getting fouled on a shot from the perimeter, to finish with 12 points in the frame and rack up 26 total through 24 minutes as the Cavaliers led the Lady Crusaders 40-32.

“I said ‘I’m going to go out there and do my thing,’ and I did just that. It’s at that point in the season where all of us are ready for a turn in our games,” Ross said. “Gabbi’s (Robbins) amazing ball-handling, Scarlet’s capability to get in gaps, Jada being really powerful on the offensive and defensive end was all really good, and it’s just so nice to see all of us do our thing out there.”

Makenna Jacobson got on the board in the fourth quarter, knocking down a 3 from the left wing with 5:07 to play to stretch STM’s lead to double digits, 46-34. Red Cloud couldn’t get their deficit below eight in the final minutes of the contest as Ross capped off her win with a coast-to-coast bucket that put her over the 30-point mark and a 3-point play, which came moments after Mollman converted her own 3-point play on the previous possession.

“I think the important thing was we got her more touches and she made better decisions with it. That was the key,” Kandolin said of Ross’ 19-point second half. “With that, then we got some easier looks from some other people, too, which needs to happen, but certainly she can do a lot of things for us.”

St. Thomas More, winners of four in a row, will face Sioux Falls Christian (14-2) in the DWU/Culver’s Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

“Red Cloud is a team that’s well-coached, they work hard, they’re athletic, they’re active, they get a lot of touches on balls and they can make it absolutely frustrating for teams, so that’s the kind of win we need,” Kandolin said. “These are the kind of games and situations that we need, to prepare us with this home stretch.”

Red Cloud is back in the Black Hills on Friday, taking on Rapid City Christian (12-3) at Hart Ranch.

“Before you get to regions it’s just all learning-lessons, right? Whether you win or lose it’s a learning-lesson, and then you get to regions and it’s the real deal,” Rama said. “That’s our goal, to be ready for that.”