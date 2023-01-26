Rhea Tucker’s transfer to Wall providing spark for Lady Eagles

Rhea Tucker’s last game as a White River Lady Tiger was against the very team she now plays for.

After wrapping up her sophomore season last March at the Class B state tournament in Watertown as a member of the White River girls basketball team, Tucker wanted a new school and a new team, but didn’t know where to go.

Wall was never even a thought until a few months later.

“I think it’s kind of crazy because I never even thought about them or knew about them,” Tucker said. “I never knew who any of them were until summer basketball.”

Competing with teammates Nora Dinger and Paige Kjerstad, two of the Lady Eagles’ top scorers, Tucker was turned on to the possibility of transferring to Wall ahead of the 2021-22 season. She was hesitant at first, due to the 100-mile distance between the two cities, that is until Dinger presented her with a sweet offer.

“I was thinking about coming to Wall, but then I was like wait, it’s kind of far though, and she was like ‘Just stay with me,’” Tucker said. “I was like ‘Alright, bet,’ and it literally happened, so I was like ‘Dang, what the heck.’”

Tucker was able to transfer to Wall without her family moving there due to SDHSAA eligibility rules that grant an open enrollment student one transfer during their high school career. Any subsequent transfers without a corresponding move by the parents will render the student ineligible for one year.

With her family back in White River, Tucker spends the school weeks living in the Dinger household, a situation she and Dinger said has brought each other closer together and led to more cohesion on the court. Dinger said her initial proposal to Tucker was done so with a bit of sarcasm, but it ended up coming to fruition.

“She was looking at going to a different school this year because things just weren’t working out very well where she was,” Dinger said. “I was like ‘You should come here,” kind of joking at first, but it actually happened and she’s actually staying with me.”

Wall assistant coach Madison McLaughlin was the one who informed head coach John Hess that Tucker was taking her talents to his squad this season. Having to replace two key seniors in Ava Dinger and Keaunna PoorBear, Hess revisited game film of the Lady Eagles’ narrow 54-52 loss to White River — Tucker’s last game — in the state tournament back in March.

He liked what he saw.

“When Coach McLaughlin told me that she was coming, I went back and watched some film and saw her and I thought she could really help with her size and her speed and overall strength,” Hess said. “For a girl like that, she’s pretty strong.”

Tucker’s 6-foot frame makes her the tallest player among the Lady Eagles. Combine that with the 5-foot-10 heights of fellow starters Kjerstad and April Schulz, it makes for a tough interior defense and a multi-faceted interior offense. The junior is averaging 11.6 points per game in 15 contests this season, along with 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

“Without her this year, we’d probably see some garbage defense against Paige and Nora,” Hess said. “And now with her in the mix, it’s tough for teams to throw junk at us when you’ve got another scorer like that.”

Tucker also brings with her the experience of winning a state championship and playing alongside two of the best girls basketball players in South Dakota history. She was a member of the Lady Tigers’ 2021 team that won the Class B state championship, and was teammates with Caelyn Valandra-Prue and Maleighya Estes, a pair of 2,000-point scorers.

Hess said Tucker’s job on his squad doesn’t require her to put up 30-point performances every night.

“She didn’t have to come in here and step up and be the stud, you might say,” he said. “And I think that’s helped her find her role on the team, knowing that with Paige and Nora — they’re our go-to — she fills that third role of scoring.”

Nora Dinger said Tucker’s experience on the biggest stage has given Wall an advantage, and has her believing the Lady Eagles can make a deeper run at State this year.

“She really knows how to read each of us on the court and can see what’s going on. She knows where everyone is to get a no-look pass and things like that.” she said. “It’s made it look like we’re going to have a more successful season than we would’ve without her, because she’s really good under the boards, rebounding for us, and putting up a good amount of points every game, too.”