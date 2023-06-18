Eleven area athletes won state championships at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Finals on Saturday in Fort Pierre.
Sturgis cowboys and cowgirls claimed three titles. New Underwood and Buffalo contestants won two titles. Competitors from Norris, Creighton, Wall and Belle Fourche also finished the day as champions.
Top-four individual finishers also qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals on July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyo.
State champions
Kashton Ford, Sturgis – Bareback riding 88.5 points
Landry Haugen, Sturgis – Goat tying, 86 points
Landry Haugen, Sturgis – Girls cutting, 82.5 points
Kash Krogman, New Underwood – Bull riding 76.5 points
Eastan West, New Underwood – Saddle bronc, 85 points
Aspen Vining, Buffalo – Pole bending, 76 points
Grey Gilbert, Buffalo – Tie-down roping, 71 points
Caden Soddard, Norris – Boy’s cutting, 78 points
Piper Cordes, Wall – Barrel racing, 90 points
Quinn Moon, Creighton – Steer wrestling, 78 points
Rance Bowden and Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche – Team roping, 82 points
Other area qualifiers for nationals
Bareback: Fruitdale’s Reece Rider
Barrel racing: Reva’s Claire Verhulst
Breakaway roping: Quinn’s Josie Menzel and Newell’s Jaelyn Wendt
Bull riding: Belle Fourche’s Raile Joens, Hereford’s Thayne Elshere and Fruitdale’s Reece Reder
Boy’s cutting: Hermosa’s Cody Dirkes, Smithwick’s Gabe Glines and Buffalo’s Braden Routier Goat tying: Fruitdale’s Mataya Ward, Spearfish’s Brylee Grubb and Wall’s T Merrill
Girl’s cutting: Whitewood’s Tava Sexton and Burke’s Piper Hanson
Reined cow horse: Sturgis’ Landry Haugen and Pine Ridge’s Chase Brunsch
Saddle bronc: Hereford’s Thayne Elshere, Newell’s Cade Costello and Wall’s Gabriel Fauske
Steer wrestling: Buffalo’s Grey Gilbert and Camp Crook’s Gage Gilbert
Team roping: Kadoka’s Padeen Belkman and Dalton Porch, Norris’ Caden Stoddard and New Underwood’s Eastan West, and Presho’s Teagan Gourneau and Matthew Heathershaw
Tie-down roping: Hermosa’s Tegan Fite and Smithwick’s Gabe Glines