Several West River girls basketball players received All-State selections, announced Thursday, with a trio earning First Team nods.

St. Thomas More's Reese Ross and Rapid City Christian's Olivia Kieffer both made First Team All-State for Class A, and Jones County's Mallory Valburg did so for Class B.

Ross is this year's South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, while Kieffer, who finished ninth all the state's all-time scoring list, led the Lady Comets to their first state tournament berth in 27 years and was joined by Valburg in being named Spirit of Su recipients in their respective state tournaments.

Additionally, Rapid City Stevens' Taaliyah Porter and Jones County's Jadyn Jensen were named Second Team All-State, while Red Cloud's Ashlan Blount, Custer's Allyson Cass, Todd County's Julise Shaw, Lyman's Skyler Volmer and Gregory's Jessy Jo VanDerWerff received Third Team All-State selections in their classes.

Complete All-State teams are listed below.

Class AA

First Team

Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley, 6-0, sr., F (17.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.7 spg)

Mahli Abdouch, SF O'Gorman, 5-8, jr., G (16.4 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.3 spg

Brooklyn Harpe, SF Washington, 6-0, sr., F (16.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg)

Remington Price, Pierre, 5-7, sr., G (13.6 ppg)

Cierra Watkins, SF Roosevelt, 5-9, sr., G (12.9 ppg)

Sawyer Stoebner, Mitchell, 5-9, jr., F (13.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg)

Second Team

Taaliyah Porter, RC Stevens, 5-8, so., G-F (17.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg)

Jaidyn Dunn, SF Jefferson, 6-0, jr., F (9.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg)

Jaida Young, Watertown, 5-8, sr., G (12 ppg, 5 rpg)

Reese Terwilliger, Pierre, 5-11, jr., F-C (12.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg)

Mariah Siem, SF Lincoln, 5-8, sr., F (12.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2 apg, 2.8 spg)

Grace Peterson, SF Washington, 5-11, so., F (11.2 ppg)

Co-Players of the Year — Behrens and Abdouch

Class A

First Team

Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin, 5-11, sr., F (22 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Reese Ross, St. Thomas More, 6-1, sr., F (22.1 ppg, 8 rpg)

Olivia Kieffer, RC Christian, 5-10, sr., G (25.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4 spg)

Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner, 6-2, fr. G-F (22 ppg, 6.8 rpg)

Claire Sheppard, Flandreau, 6-2, jr., G (16.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.2 apg)

Katie Vasecka, Tea Area, 6-1, jr., G (20.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Second Team

Ellie Lems, SF Christian, 6-0, sr., F (17.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg)

Emma Yost, Wagner, 5-11, sr., F (15 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.8 apg)

Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 5-8, jr., G (14.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg)

Caylin Kelly, Florence-Henry, 5-11, jr., F-C (15 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.8 apg)

Brooke Jensen, Vermillion, 6-1, so., G (14.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Mara Grant, Tea Area, 5-11, jr. G (18 ppg, 10.3 rpg)

Third Team

Krista Langager, Sisseton, 6-2, so., C (15.8 ppg, 9 rpg)

Ashlan Carlow-Blount, Red Cloud, 5-10, fr., G (15.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 3.5 spg)

Landree Wilson, Sioux Valley, 5-10, sr., G (16.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Addie Neuendorf, Hamlin, 5-5, fr., G (11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg)

Allyson Cass, Custer, 5-9, sr., G (17.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.8 apg)

Julise Shaw, Todd County, 5-7, so., F-G (21.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 3.5 spg)

Player of the Year — Wadsworth

Class B

First Team

Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley, 5-10, sr., F (18.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.4 apg)

Mallory Miller, Wolsey-Wessington, 6-4, sr., F-C (18.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Ava Lingemann, Ethan, 5-6, jr., G (20.6 ppg, 6.2 apg)

Avery Broughton, Corsica-Stickney, 5-11, sr., G-F (17.4 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 apg)

Mallory Valburg, Jones County, 6-0, sr., F (18.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg)

Denae Mach, Viborg-Hurley, 5-9, sr., F (16.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Second Team

Maddie Horn, Castlewood, 5-11, sr., G (17.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Leah Williams, Wolsey-Wessington, 5-8, sr., G (18.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.7 apg)

Jadyn Jensen, Jones County, 5-10, sr., G (17.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg)

Abby Aslesen, Howard, 6-0, jr., F-G (16.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg)

Lydia Hill, Sully Buttes, 6-0, sr., C (16 ppg, 10 rpg)

Kate Connor, Howard, 6-0, sr., F (15 ppg, 7 rpg)

Third Team

Skyler Volmer, Lyman, 5-9, jr., G (18.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.5 apg)

Courtney Sees, Avon, 5-6, jr., G (18.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.2 apg)

Mackenzie Everson, Castlewood, 5-7, sr., G (16 ppg, 6.5 apg, 3.8 rpg)

Stevie Wittler, Sully Buttes, 5-7, jr., G (15 ppg, 4 apg)

Ella Griffin, Dell Rapids St. Mary, 5-8, sr., G (18.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3 apg, 4 spg)

Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory, 5-7, sr., G (15.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.9 apg)

Player of the Year — Mason