Rosters for the 35th annual 3-Class Shootout basketball all-star games were announced Wednesday, and feature nearly a dozen West River student-athletes.
The games will commence March 25 at McCook Central Auditorium in Salem and feature exclusively seniors. Matchups will be the Class AA team vs. Class A team, with the winner taking on the Class B team. There will also be a dunk contest.
Class B Girls
Leah Williams, Wolsey-Wessington; Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Denae Mach, Viborg-Hurley; Mallory Miller, Wolsey-Wessington; Jessy VanDerWerff, Gregory; Jadyn Jensen, Jones Co.; Ella Griffin Dells St. Mary’s; Kate Connor, Howard; Jada Burke, DeSmet
Class A Girls
Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin; Reese Ross, St. Thomas More; Emma Yost, Wagner; Leah Herbster, Vermillion; Landree Wilson, Sioux Valley; Shalayne Nagel, Wagner; Trinity Watson, Florence-Henry; Tyra Gates, Miller; Logan Bly, Garretson; Mollie Thornton, West Central
People are also reading…
Class AA Girls
Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley; Cierra Watkins, SF Jefferson; Brooklyn Harpe, SF Washington; Hannah Harpe, SF Washington; Remington Price, Pierre; Isabella Ellwein, Huron; Macey Wathen, RC Stevens; Jaida Young, Watertown; Mariah Siem, SF Lincoln; Hannah Eide, Harrisburg
Class B Boys
Joe Sayler, White River; Malek Wieker, Aberdeen Christian; Ethan Russell, Aberdeen Christian; Damon Wilkinson, DeSmet; Brian La Roche Jr, Lower Brule; Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule; Sutton Arend, Bridgewater-Emery; Cooper Long, Lyman; Sam Hand, Philip, Logan Bobzin Centerville
Class A Boys
Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley; Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Oliver Vincent, Sioux Valley; Blake Volmer, Winner; Reed Rus, MVP; Caleb Hollenbeck, St Thomas More; Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids; Ethan Bruns, SF Christian; Damon Opdahl, Waubay-Summit; Ethan Cheeseman, Hanson
Class AA Boys
Ethan Determan, Harrisburg; Matt Eng, SF O’Gorman; Kaden Year, SF Jefferson; Taylen Ashley, SF Jefferson; Elliot Whitney, SF Lincoln; Spencer Barr, Aberdeen Central; Dylan Soulek, Mitchell; Jackson Edman, Pierre; Steele Morgan, Mitchell; Rugby Ryken, Yankton