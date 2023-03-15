Boys and girls rosters for the fifth annual Lakota All-Star basketball games were announced Tuesday.
The games return to Summit Arena in Rapid City and are slated to take place April 29. The girls high school game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 4 p.m.
For the first time, there will be three boys games, with Team Tatanka playing twice.
Boys
Team Wanbli
Gabriel Brooks, Red Cloud
TJ Beardt, White River
Elias Sims, McLaughlin
Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule
Brian LaRoche Jr., Lower Brule
Charles Long, Todd County
Cante Kills In Water, St. Francis
Dennis Sand III, Tiospaye Topa
Jacob Moran, Wakpala
Tigh Garreau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
Bradyn Brother of All, Crow Creek
Ashtyn Kills Small, Wakpala
Team Hehaka
Kendrell Cuevas, Lakota Tech
Hyden Martin, Crazy Horse
Adriano Rama, Red Cloud
Noah Iron Horse, Crazy Horse
Josiah Cottier, Red Cloud
Jesse Hand Jr., Douglas
Dawson Richards, Big Horn (Wyoming)
Neves Blue Legs, Pine Ridge
Jordan Whirlwind Horse, Lakota Tech
Quincy Means, Lakota Tech
Lewis Ten Fingers, Mandaree (North Dakota)
Stanley Walking Jr., Oelrichs
Team Tatanka
Keiyan Parker, Omaha Nation (Nebraska)
Austyn Saul, Santee (Nebraska)
Benicio Zephier, Marty
Malik Longie, Flandreau Indian
Kenyon WhiteEyes, Omaha Nation (Nebraska)
Brendan RunningHorse, Riverside Indian School (Oklahoma_
Barren YellowBird, Sioux Falls Jefferson
Patton BigHorn, Froid (Montana)
Terrill Rave, Marty
Lincoln Archambault, Rapid City Central
Reece Black Moon, Rehoboth Christian School (New Mexico)
Mason Chartrand, Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada)
Girls
Team Anpo
Kharmon Wells, Crow Creek
Teila Jiron, Rapid City Central
Jewelia LeBeau, Red Cloud
Layla C’Bearing, Wyoming Indian (Wyoming)
Anjah Lamont, Red Cloud
T'lea Rouillard, Oelrichs
Sharlee Kills In Sight, St. Francis
Alyona Spoonhunter, Browning (Montana)
Lalanni Janis, Little Wound
Taylor Byerley, Lakota Tech
Monalliyah Montgomery, Cheyenne South (Wyoming)
Havannah Gates, Standing Rock
Team Wicahpi
Maikole Carlow, Red Cloud
Halo Waloke, Takini
Wicahpi Cook, Sequoyah (Oklahoma)
Melina Shangreaux, Lakota Tech
Adriana Young, Rapid City Central
Cante Anderson, St. Francis
Taiyah Pourier, Little Wound
Jamesia St. John, Crow Creek
Lilly Krogman, White River
Angelina Runnels, Pine Ridge
Shyleigh Richard, Lakota Tech
Anaya Mellette, McLaughlin