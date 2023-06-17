STURGIS — Winner/Colome Post 169 didn’t waste time in its second game of the Sturgis Tournament Saturday at Strong Field.

The Royals jumped out to a five-run lead over Billings Navy after one and kept their foot on the gas behind a solid start by Justin Hausmann.

Winner/Colome outhit Billings 14-1 to secure a 12-0 run-rule victory in four innings.

“It was kind of like yesterday,” Post 169 head coach John Calhoon said. “We just came out fired up and hit the ball. We try to put pressure on teams and hopefully they make mistakes. They ended up making a lot of mistakes, so it worked out great.”

The Expos committed four errors in the contest and surrendered three unearned runs.

Winner/Colome returns to action on Sunday to wrap up tournament play, its opponent and game time will be announced after the conclusion of play on Saturday.

Hausmann pitched four shutout innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.

“I was just trying to keep fastballs in the zone and work ahead in the count,” Hausmann said. “I knew if I kept fastballs in that they’d get themselves out and that’s exactly what they did today.”

Calhoon liked what he saw from Hausman on the bump Saturday afternoon.

“Justin pitched really well today,” he said. “He kept them off balance and that’s huge for Justin because that’s kind of what he does.”

The victory kept Winner/Colome (6-0) unbeaten early in the season. Calhoon and Hausmann said the Royals are playing with a lot of confidence out of the gate.

“I’m super confident in this team,” Hausmann said. “We lost a couple of big pieces from last year’s team, but everybody steps up and does their job. Everybody’s in the zone as soon as they get in the dugout and it’s fun to watch them hit.”

Six Royals finished the contest with multiple hits and four players finished with multiple RBIs.

Pierce Nelson went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI to lead the way Winner/Colome at the plate.

“They had kind of a slower pitcher than we were used to so it was tough to settle in,” the shortstop said. “It was the same as last night, we just had to keep our heads up. I switched bats a couple times to find what was working but it ended up working out in the end.”

L. Carr suffered the loss for Billings Navy in three innings of work as a starter. He allowed nine runs (all earned) on 12 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Royals started strong with five runs on six hits and two walks in the bottom of the first. They scored all of their runs in the frame with two outs to take a 5-0 lead.

Post 169 added two more in the second on three-straight hits to extend its advantage to 7-0.

Winner/Colome plated two more runs on three hits in the third to go up 9-0.

In the fourth, the Royals clinched the run-rule victory with three runs on two hits, a passed ball and an error to pick up the neutral site victory.