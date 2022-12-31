Rush close out 2022, subpar December with blowout loss to Oilers

Sporting blue, green and orange Scooby-Doo themed sweaters, finding goals was a mystery the Rapid City Rush couldn’t solve Saturday night.

In Wednesday’s game, Tulsa Oilers goalie Colten Ellis gave up five goals on just 11 shots and was benched in the first period. But in the third and final game of this week’s series at The Monument Ice Arena, he was stellar, turning away 35 of 36 shots to help give the Oilers a 5-1 victory over the Rush to avoid a sweep.

“He was a lot better than our goalie. That’s for sure,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said of Ellis. “We didn’t really get to the net as much as we would’ve liked. He got to see a lot of pucks and he stopped what he got to see.”

Ilya Nikolaev potted the lone goal for the Rush (15-16-0), who drop back down below .500 and finished off a subpar 7-8-0 December record. Nikolaev scored with his team already down 5-0, deflecting in a blue-line shot from Ryan Zuhlsdorf with under three and a half minutes remaining in the game. Logan Nelson recorded an assist on the goal.

Adam Carlson continued to struggle in his 10th appearance this season following an 18-month layoff while rehabbing a knee injury. The 28-year-old finished with 26 saves and moved to 1-7-0 on his campaign.

“I don’t know but he better find his game,” Burt said when asked about Carlson’s issues. “It’s tough when you get your opportunity to get in and you can’t cover the net. You can’t be leaky, and he was leaky on the first two shots for sure.”

Carlson opened the contest surrendering two goals on the first two shots that came his way. The first came on a wrister from the slot by Dante Sheriff, who beat the blocker side of Carlson 53 seconds in, and the second came from Max Golod, who snuck one short side past the netminder’s stick at 2:13.

The start prompted Burt to substitute Carlson for first-stringer Daniil Chechelev, who played the first two games of the series. Chechelev made two saves in 62 seconds between the pipes before Burt put Carlson back in, a strategy he’s used before to give his starting goalie a chance to reset.

Another hockey oddity occurred in the first period when referee Jake Jackson skated off the ice at the first media timeout due to illness. Lineman Quinn Schafer followed him into the dressing room where he replaced his uniform for Jackson’s and took over as the referee, leaving the game to be officiated by a two-men crew instead of three the rest of the evening.

The Rush failed to take advantage of a lengthy 5-on-3 that lasted 1:26 in the final five minutes of the opening frame. Following the missed opportunity, back at even strength, Ethan Stewart lasered a shot past the glove of Carlson and scored at 18:46 to give the Oilers (9-12-6) a 3-0 advantage at the first intermission.

Less than six minutes into the second period, Tyler Poulson went after Nelson after the Rush forward shot a puck on net after a whistle following a scramble for the puck along the boards that resulted in an injury to Alex Aleardi, who was helped off the ice and did not return. Nelson landed several punches on Poulson and took down the Oilers forward.

Stewart potted his second of the night at 13:11 of the middle frame when he tapped in a puck in the crease behind Carlson to finish off a third-chance effort on a Tulsa breakout.

Jimmy Soper got the Oilers’ special-teams unit working when he found the back of the net on a 5-on-3 chance from the left-wing circle, a far side wrister that hit the pipe on its way in at 11:28 of the third period.

Nikolaev gave lingering Rush fans something to cheer about in the waning minutes of the contest, scoring Rapid City’s only goal at 16:35.

The Rush return to The Monument Ice Arena next week for three games against the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We got into a little slump there and got behind the eight-ball with guys getting injured, so this is an opportunity for some guys to step up and take charge,” Burt said. “I was really embarrassed and disappointed in my group tonight.”