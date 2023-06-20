The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday the completion of multiple future considerations trades from the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Two of the future considerations transactions involve three teams. First, the Rush have acquired defenseman Wayne Letorneau from the Adirondack Thunder, completing the future considerations trade for goaltender Brad Arvanitis that involved the Tulsa Oilers in November 2022. Additionally, forward Keegan Iverson has been dealt to the Norfolk Admirals to complete the acquisition of Jimmy Soper from February 2023, involving the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Finally, in a one-for-one deal, defenseman T.J. Fergus has been acquired from the Reading Royals, finishing the future considerations exchange for forward Alec Butcher from August 2022.

Letorneau made his North American professional debut with the Thunder this season after starting the campaign with the Montcalm Batisseurs of the LNAH. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blue-liner scored a trio of goals and registered 21 points, along with a plus-4 rating. He also skated in four Kelly Cup Playoff games, notching a goal and an assist in Adirondack’s opening-round defeat to the Newfoundland Growlers. Before coming to the ECHL, the Sherbrooke, Quebec native played in the French Second League with Chambery in 2021-22, and made multiple stops in the LNAH, the QJHL and QCHL college ranks.

Iverson skated with the Rush for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign after joining the team late in 2021-22. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward played in all but five games this year, earning a goal and eight points along with 134 PIM, the latter of which led the team. Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Iverson, drafted 85th overall by the New York Rangers in 2014, played 90 games with the Rush over two seasons, totaling four goals, 13 assists, 17 points and 179 PIM.

Jimmy Soper, the Rush recipient in the front-half of the exchange, earned seven goals, 12 assists, and 19 points in 28 games, along with a plus-9 rating with the Rush following his acquisition from the Tulsa Oilers.

In his first full season as a professional, Fergus played 55 games in the ECHL with four different organizations in 2022-23. The 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman began the year with the Iowa Heartlanders (19gp, 2g-5ast-7pts) before joining the league’s newest expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates. After a dozen games and three points in Georgia, Fergus joined the Wheeling Nailers and saw his best output with one team, earning a goal and 10 points in 21 contests. He played his final three games of the year with the Reading Royals, and appeared in six Kelly Cup Playoff games, suffering elimination to the Newfoundland Growlers in the Division Finals round.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Fergus played four years of Canadian college hockey with Acadia University, and four years in the OHL with the Barrie Colts, Hamilton Bulldogs, and Erie Otters. A 2017 OHL Champion with Erie, he’s the son of 12-year NHL veteran Tom Fergus, who played 726 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vancouver Canucks.

With future considerations deals now completed, the ECHL’s season-ending Roster deadline is the next offseason critical date, slated for Thursday. After that, teams will officially be allowed to sign players for the 2023-24 ECHL season beginning Friday. Offseason roster maintenance continues with qualifying offers, which are due to players by July 7.