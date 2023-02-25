Calder Brooks scored twice and the Rapid City Rush withstood a late push as they beat the Tulsa Oilers 6-4 on Saturday night at the BOK Center un Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Rush struck first less than 30 seconds into the first period. Matt Marcinew slid a pass to Alex Aleardi in the neutral zone and he sped into the attacking end with an edge on the defense. Aleardi dragged the puck to his backhand and snuck it between the legs of Daniel Manella, giving Rapid City a 1-0 lead.

Tulsa answered later in the first as Brennan Blaszczak took a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle. It bounced off a Rapid City skater on its way to Adam Carlson and found the back of the net, evening the score at one.

The Rush regained the lead in the final minutes of the opening frame after Carter Robertson sent a clearing pass into the attacking zone. Jimmy Soper outhustled the Tulsa defense to the puck to negate an icing call and left a pass for the trailing Lucas Feuk. In one fluid motion, Feuk spun and snapped a wrist shot past Manella’s blocker, putting the Rush ahead, 2-1.

Rapid City started the second period with a power play and less than a minute in, Ryan Zuhlsdorf took a shot that Brooks deflected in the slot. It bounced past Manella and the score was 3-1.

Later, with the teams skating four-on-four, Colton Leiter fed a pass toward Marcinew crashing the back post. Marcinew guided the puck past the lunging Manella and the lead grew to three.

Then, with Rapid City shorthanded, Brooks won a faceoff to himself and carried the puck toward the net just above the goal line. Brooks eased a backhander on net that bounced off Manella’s pad and in, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Tulsa then answered, first when Ethan Stewart grabbed a rolling puck in the attacking zone and snapped it through Carlson’s legs. Then, with the Oilers on a power play, Max Golod teed up Jarod Hilderman for a one-timer from the right circle that he blasted off the far post and in and the score was 5-3.

The Oilers got another one early in the third period after Dante Sheriff motored down the right wing toward the circle. He hit a cutting Golod on the back side who tapped the puck into the net, cutting the Rush lead to one.

Tulsa then pulled Manella for an extra attacker in the final two minutes but it was Rapid City who cashed in. Keanu Yamamoto forced a turnover at his own blue line and sent the puck sailing into the empty net, extending the lead back to two at 6-4.

The Rush won for the second consecutive night and improved to 24-26-1-0. Tulsa fell to 17-24-7-1 with its loss. Rapid City will finish its weekend in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. MT at the BOK Center.