Head coach Scott Burt said he wants to finish the 2022-23 regular season the right way, whether that’s accompanied by a postseason berth or a meaningless final game.

After Friday night’s results, the Rapid City Rush’s and others’ alike, it’s the latter.

After getting rocked 4-1 at The Monument Ice Arena by the Idaho Steelheads, who in doing so set the ECHL single-season wins record, while the Wichita Thunder beat the Allen Americans and the Utah Grizzlies upended the Tulsa Oilers, the Rush were knocked out of Kelly Cup Playoff contention with one game remaining.

“It is disappointing. There are a lot of ups and downs throughout the season, a lot of learning for me,” Burt said. “There obviously are a few things I would’ve liked to have done differently, but it was tough.”

Allen and Kansas City locked up playoff spots at the No. 2 and No. 3 positions, putting Utah in fourth with 72 points, Wichita in fifth with 72 points and the Rush in sixth with 70 points. The Rush now can’t catch Utah, which owns the tiebreaker over them and Wichita.

After reaching the postseason last year for the first time in seven years, the Rush (33-34-4) once again find themselves on the outside.

“It sucks, it really does, but I’ll reevaluate what we have and see what we can do,” Burt said. “Continue to grow this organization and grow who we are as a group, and make us better.”

Logan Nelson potted Rapid City’s lone goal, a power-play strike in the third period with his team already down 3-0. Jon Martin and Max Coatta earned assists on the goal.

Danill Chechelev got the start between the pipes and made 29 saves. The Rush, entering the contest with the worst penalty kill rate in the league, quelled all three Steelheads (57-11-3) power plays.

“I told them that we’re going to do it right, that we’re not mailing it in, that we’re going to finish hard,” said Burt, who lost two AHL caliber players to injury in the contest. “Unfortunately tonight we lost some key players, if you saw our bench it was very very short, and we didn’t finish the game.”

After a scoreless first period, Idaho got on the board with less than two minutes remaining in the second when Owen Headrick snapped a wrister over the right shoulder of Chechelev from the right-wing circle at 18:51 of the frame.

Following intermission, Justin Misiak opened the third period after an initial save by Chechelev left the puck in front of his crease. Misiak jumped on it and swiped the second-chance effort past Chechelev to double the Steelheads’ lead at 1:58 of the middle frame.

Less than two minutes later, Jade Miller seized control of the puck on a Rush defensive zone turnover and backhanded a shot through the five-hole of Chechelev at 3:25 for a 3-0 advantage.

Nelson’s goal came at 6:46 of the third after Rapid City earned a power play on a high-sticking call. Martin fed a pass to Nelson on the back side of Idaho goalie Adam Scheel and Nelson snuck a shot through the netminder’s legs.

Controversy ensued later in the period when, at 8:55, the puck found its way into the net and lit the lamp despite no call from officials, and was immediately followed by a large netfront scuffle involving multiple players, including Chechelev, who was called for roughing.

Nelson and Zane Franklin were both sent off the ice with misconduct penalties, and the goal was ruled good, giving the Steelheads their fourth of the night.

The Rush pulled Chechelev for an extra attacker with under two minutes to play, and went 6-on-5 after an interference call gave them a power play, but failed to cut into their deficit.

The Steelheads moved to 48-2-0 when leading after two periods, while the Rush moved to 3-25-1 when trailing.

“I thought we played them hard, and the first two periods were a playoff atmosphere,” Burt said. “Unfortunately we lost two of our guys, Calgary guys, to injury, and we ran out of a little bit of steam in the third period, but our guys never quit right to the end.”

Rapid City hosts Idaho on Saturday night for its season finale.