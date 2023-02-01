Rush forward Rory Kerins placed on IR

The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday that forward Rory Kerins has been placed on injured reserve.

Kerins has appeared in 31 games for Rapid City this season and has recorded 15 goals and 16 assists. The 20-year-old rookie has also played six games in the AHL for the Calgary Wranglers where he has one goal and one assist. A 2020 sixth-round selection of the Flames, Kerins is on an NHL contract with Calgary.

In separate transactions, forwards Weiland Parrish and Brett Gravelle were activated off the reserve list. Additionally, defenseman Alex Carlson was placed on waivers Monday.

The Rush will hit the road for a pair of games over the weekend in Wichita against the Thunder. The first is on Saturday night and puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. MT at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.