Rush Midseason Report: Roller coaster start has team searching for consistency

There’s no question the Rapid City Rush haven’t racked up the number of wins they were expected to have at this point in the season, but head coach Scott Burt is optimistic about the next four months.

At almost the midpoint of the season, two games away, the Rush are dead even at 17-17-0, sitting third in the ECHL Mountain Division. They trail the Idaho Steelheads by 21 points and the Wichita Thunder by nine.

They were in a similar situation at this time last year, hovering around .500 with a 14-15-5 mark through 34 games before going on a tear and collecting a 22-10-6 record to close out the regular season and secure their first playoff berth in seven years.

Burt spent much of that season forming a team culture and cultivating a structure as a first-year head coach learning the ropes, so the first half of this season has been spent navigating a roller coaster start.

“We’ve had our ups and we’ve had our downs,” Burt told the Journal. “Am I happy with our record? I don’t know. Probably not. We’ve left points on the board.”

Burt places an emphasis on “winning the week,” coming out of a week of games having won more of them than lost. So far, Rapid City is 7-3-2 in series won, lost and tied, a mark Burt said he’s pleased with.

What he isn’t pleased with is the inconsistency of his squad, who’s top-10 offense has mostly lived up to expectations, while their defense has landed on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Goal-scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Rush, who’s 3.41 goals-per game average ranks them ninth in the ECHL. Stud forwards like Matt Marcinew (15 goals, 22 assists in 33 games), the team’s lone all-star, rookie Rory Kerins (13 goals, 14 assists in 26 games) and Alex Aleardi (11 goals, 22 assists in all 34 games), among others, have fueled that efficient rate.

But there’s a significant disparity in how much they score in games won and games lost. When the Rush have come out on top, they’re averaging 5.06 goals per game, which have included nine and eight-goal games, but when they’ve fallen they’re tallying just 1.76 goals, including a pair of shutouts and half a dozen one-goal performances.

Rapid City has also scored power-play goals at a rate of just 16.9%, a ranking of 26th in the league out of 28 teams.

“I think everything’s just been simple and we’re spreading out the scoring a little bit, said forward Logan Nelson (10 goals, 16 assists in 29 games). “We have three lines that can put the puck in the back of the net. I think it can be better. I think our special teams hasn’t been as good as it can be, so I think we’re only going to get better, we’ve just got to keep putting pucks to the back of the net and bodies there.”

Nelson, an eight-year ECHL veteran, said it’ll be important for his squad to get out on top early and play in front. The Rush are 13-5-0 when scoring first, 10-3-0 when leading after the first period and 12-1-0 when leading after two.

“It’s a long season, you just try to stay as healthy as possible and keep the lineup as good as you can. You’ve just got to battle,” he said. “Every team’s good right now and they’re only going to get better towards the end of the year, so you’ve got to win games now and try to set yourself up for a better second half than the first half.”’

Subpar defensive outings have plagued Rapid City this season. The Rush are 23rd in the league in goals-against at 3.62 per game. Burt said he’s trying to clean that up by getting his blue liners to communicate better on the ice.

“The biggest thing to eliminate any sort of confusion is talk, and that’s the hardest thing to teach to a player, is don’t be afraid to talk,” he said. “All hockey players are quiet, and they just want to have a quiet game, so the biggest thing is to continue to tell them and talk to them and preach to them every day that talking is good. Being loud is good, because when you’re loud, guys understand what’s going on.”

Goaltending has also been erratic this season between the team’s netminder duo. Starter Daniil Chechelev, a second-year pro with a 15-9-0 record, 3.20 goals-against average and .906 save percentage, has shown flashes of greatness but has been inconsistent, while veteran Adam Carlson has struggled to find a flow this season, coming back from an 18-month layoff due to a knee injury. He’s gone 2-7-0 with a 3.91 goals-against average and .871 save percentage.

Their performances have also contributed to the Rush’s 75.7% penalty-kill average, good for just 21st in the league.

“We work from the goal out, and that’s my philosophy,” Burt said. “They’re your best player, they should be your best player, they’re your best penalty killer and our penalty killers have been struggling, and that’s because we’ve been allowing, I don’t want to say soft goals, but leaky goals sometimes throughout a game.”

Final results this season have been emblematic of Rapid City’s streakiness, highlighted by a stretch in December where it won six straight games, only to immediately lose seven straight. In fact, the Rush have only had five streaks this season, winning or losing, that have lasted at least two games.

“A .500 record is up and down, right?” Nelson said. “We had a stretch where we won six (in a row), had a stretch where we lost seven, so we’re just trying to stay focused and take it one game at a time, and try to stack points and try to create some distance.”

The Rush are back on the ice Friday to start a two-game series against the Tulsa Oilers in Oklahoma. They’ll also play a rare Monday game against the Kansas City Mavericks on the road.