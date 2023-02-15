Bright, early and a crowd of 4,000 screaming elementary school students was the setting of Wednesday’s Rapid City Rush game against the Toledo Walleye at The Monument Ice Arena.

And in the organization’s annual School Day Game, a 10:35 a.m. start, the Rush gave the young spectators something to cheer about early with a goal on their first shot of the game, sending them into a frenzy that registered noise levels well above 105 decibels.

The volume inside the arena was maintained throughout the contest. The home team’s play did not.

After taking a 1-0 lead, Rapid City surrendered five unanswered goals and fell 5-1 to the defending Western Conference champion in its first non-division game of the season.

“It’s a little bit different, obviously. It’s loud, there’s a lot of kids,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said of the 10:35 a.m. puck drop. “It changes your mindset a little bit, but we’re grown men. We practice at 10 o’clock every day anyway.”

This week’s series, a three-game set, marks the first trip to the Black Hills for the Walleye (28-15-6) in their franchise history and the first time they’ve faced the Rush (22-24-1) since 2019. They entered the contest as the seventh best team in the league, carrying with them the seventh best offense (3.50 goals per game) and second best defense (2.75 goals-against per game).

“They’re a great structured team. They come at you and they come at you hard,” said Burt, whose squad plays 66 division games this season, the most out of any ECHL team. “They work their tail off, they trot back hard and any time you hang onto the puck a little too long, they’re right on top of you, so they do a heck of a job boxing out netfront, and it’s tough for our guys to get to the net.”

Logan Nelson potted the lone goal for Rapid City, finishing off a breakaway chance with a forehand-to-backhand flick past the glove side of goalie John Lethemon, who started between the pipes with the third best goals-against average in the league (2.34) and eighth best save percentage (.917). Lethemon stopped the next 21 shots he saw.

Nelson’s marker put him within four points of 300 for his ECHL career. Alex Aleardi and Zach Court dished out assists on the goal, while netminder Adam Carlson made 29 saves, snapping a streak of four consecutive home victories.

Two former Rush players scored goals for the Walleye. Charlie Curti and Andrew Sturtz, both members of the 2020-21 roster, netted one and two goals, respectively. Sturtz potted both of his goals in the third period, and joined Curti as a Toledo skater who tallied a power-play goal.

Rapid City continued to struggle on the penalty kill, going 2 for 4 and dropping to 74.2% on the season.

“We’re just trying to figure it out. What needs to change is not letting a goal in. They got two tonight,” Burt said. “I think it’s getting better, but every night we’re giving up goals, and that’s not good.”

After Nelson’s goal, scored 1:35 into the game, the Rush’s lead lasted just over two minutes as Brandon Hawkins tied it up at 3:27 with a goal off a puck that took an awkward bounce past Carlson. The Walleye pulled ahead at 18:52 of the first period on their first power-play opportunity when Curti snapped a shot past the glove of Carlson just eight seconds into their man-advantage.

Toledo pushed its lead to 3-1 at 2:15 of the middle frame when Brett McKenzie snapped an open shot past Carlson on a Rapid City defensive breakdown.

Carlson, who turned 29 years old Monday, turned away a penalty shot in the second period, deflecting a shot from Kirill Tyutyayev, who slowly inched his way to the slot before unsuccessfully snapping a wrister on goal at 11:12.

Sturtz found his first goal at 3:02 of the third period, stuffing in the puck short side on a power play, then recorded his second of the contest on a controversial call when a netfront scramble somehow ended with the puck in the net at 5:36. Carlson immediately objected, calling for goaltender interference, and the play was reviewed, but ultimately ruled a good goal.

The Rush and Walleye will face off again Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena for the second of three meetings.