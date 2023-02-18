The Rapid City Rush failed to get much of anything out of their first non-division series this week.

The Rush failed to score for the second straight game Saturday night, finishing off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Toledo Walleye in a 3-0 defeat at The Monument Ice Arena.

“I know that Toledo’s a tough team and well-structured, well-coached,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “They’re a tough team, and we’re not there yet.”

Rapid City (22-26-1), which has now lost eight of its last 10 games, ends the series being outscored 14-1. It scored its only goal on its first shot of the series, meaning its now gone 90 consecutive shots without a goal. The Rush are also 0 for 14 on the power play over their past four games.

“(Adam) Carlson gave us an opportunity where we just couldn’t capitalize on the other end,” Burt said. “Their goalies made the saves they needed to make, and we’ve just got to find a way now to put the puck in the net and keep the puck out of our net.”

Bright spots Saturday night include a formidable performance from Adam Carlson between the pipes. The recently-turned 29-year-old made 36 saves and stopped the first 25 shots he saw. He also made an impressive leaping save out of the butterfly in the second period, snagging a puck that was inches from trickling over the goal line.

“Carlson gave us a chance to win a hockey game and to keep us in it,” Burt said. “I thought, compared to Wednesday and Friday, our guys gave us an honest effort, and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Rush also snapped a streak of 10 straight games with a power-play goal allowed, quelling all three they faced with a penalty-kill unit that entered the contest dead last in the league (74%).

“We’ve been watching some video on that. We’ve had some unlucky opportunities,” Burt said. “Teams that have scored have gotten some lucky goals, but our guys have been working hard and they’re buying in, so hopefully we can get ourselves on a little bit of roll here coming up.”

After a scoreless first period, just the second frame of the series where a goal wasn’t registered, leading goal-scorer Brandon Hawkins got Toledo (30-15-6) on the board after a neutral-zone turnover when he fired a one-time pass from Gordie Green on a 2-on-1 attack from the left-wing circle and beat Carson the blocker side at 8:46.

Former Rush forward Andrew Sturtz doubled the Walleye lead later in the period when he broke loose of the Rapid City defense and finished a one-on-one with Carlson with a backhander at 16:13.

Thomas Ebbing’s empty-netter at 19:32 of the third period capped off the win for the defending Western Conference champions, who entered the contest with the sixth best record in the ECHL.

The Rush, meanwhile, have fallen out of playoff contention, sitting in fifth place in the Mountain Division standings and trailing the Allen Americans by four points. They’ll return to their division slate Friday in a three-in-three set against the Tulsa Oilers in Oklahoma.