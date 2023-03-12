The Rushmore Thunder nearly overcame a three-goal deficit Sunday but couldn't find an equalizing goal, and the Oahe Capitals ran away with a 6-3 victory in the third-place game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association boys varsity state tournament at Larson Ice Center in Brookings.

Carter Kirk scored a goal and added an assist for the Thunder (18-5-1-1) in their season finale, while Hayden Holec and Colton Merchen also tallied goals. Wyatt Reeder and Landon Bartling dished out helpers as well.

Jackson Habrock started in goal and stopped 8 of 10 shots in 24:58 before being replaced by Tanner Kopec, who turned away 7 of 11 shots in 26:02.

Devin Dodson put the Capitals (20-4-0-1) on the board with 14 seconds remaining in the first period before Holec leveled the contest at 1-1 with a goal at 5:37 of the middle frame. Oahe then potted three straight goals in a four-minute stretch, including two within seven seconds of each other, to go up 4-1 at 11:43 of the second period.

Kirk scored on a power play in the final minute of the middle frame, then Merchen found the back of the net for his own power-play goal at 2:39 of the third period to cut the Thunder's deficit back to one.

The Capitals responded with a power-play goal just over two minutes later, then tossed in their sixth goal of the game on another power play about a minute after that.

Oahe and Rushmore both finished 2 for 6 on the power play.

The championship game was won by the Brookings Rangers, who upset the unbeaten No. 1 Sioux Falls 1 Flyers 5-2 to claim their third straight state title.