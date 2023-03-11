BROOKINGS — The Rushmore Thunder took an early lead Saturday night in hopes of handing the Sioux Falls 1 Flyers their first loss of the season on the biggest stage.

The No. 1 Flyers showed why they’re unbeaten, however, scoring a trio of unanswered goals in the final two periods to knock off the No. 4 Thunder 3-1 and advance to the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association boys varsity state championship game at Larson Ice Center.

“They’re good. They’ve got three or four lines that go, they’ve got good defense, their goaltender is solid, so that’s a really good team over there,” Rushmore head coach Richard Novak said. “We played a good solid game, too, just a couple goals late.”

Hudson Beert potted the lone goal for the Thunder (18-4-1-1), assisted by Mason McGregor. Jackson Habrock made 45 saves between the pipes.

The Flyers (22-0-2-0) picked up all three of their goals from different skaters. Camden Ponto and Hayden Gorra each tallied a goal and an assist, while Mason Schramm also scored and Mason Roesler dished out a helper. Ian Pattison stopped 27 saves in net.

“We’re a little shorthanded, too, a few guys hurt, and we had guys playing hurt, so we’re really proud of this team,” Novka said. “They gave it a good effort.”

Rushmore will face the Oahe Capitals (19-4-0-1) in the third-place game at 11 a.m. MT Sunday back at the Larson Ice Center. Sioux Falls 1 will battle defending champion Brookings (21-2-1-0) at 2 p.m. Sunday in the title game.

“I’m really proud of the team, though,” Novak said. “So we’ll move on and come back tomorrow and hopefully we’ll be ready to play against Pierre.”

Beert got the Thunder on the board at 8:36 of the opening period when he hauled in a pass from McGregor in the right-wing circle. He then split two defenders and snapped a shot past the stick side of Pattison to make it a 1-0 contest.

Rushmore’s lead held through the first intermission and lasted just under 12 minutes on the ice until an interference penalty gave Sioux Falls its second power play of the night. About a minute in, Schramm skated toward Habrock from the right circle, deked the goaltender and slid the puck around the blocker side for the goal at 3:28 of the middle frame.

Following a missed 5-on-3 chance for the Thunder and some 4-on-4 action later in the second period, the Flyers pulled ahead at 7:51 of the third when Roesler forced a turnover in the Thunder offensive zone, grabbed hold of the puck heading the other way and tossed it into his o-zone. Ponto picked it up in the left circle and fired a goal far side past Habrock.

Gorra added an insurance marker in the final 95 seconds of the game, skating around the back of the net with the puck, turning to face Habrock below the right circle and snapping a wrister between the netminder and the right post.

Rushmore pulled Habrock for an extra attacker soon after but was unable to take advantage of its 6-on-5. The Thunder were outshot 48-28, putting 16 shots on target in the final two periods after collecting 12 in the opening frame.