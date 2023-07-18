Adam Carlson, four-year member of the Rapid City Rush, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

This past season marked Carlson's seventh in the professional ranks. He split time between the ECHL and AHL playing in 200 games and nabbing 85 career wins.

"I’m grateful for an unforgettable career," Carlson said in a release. "But it’s a huge relief to be able to focus all of my energy on something new."

In the ECHL Carlson suited up for the Rush, Jacksonville Icemen, Kansas City Mavericks, Indy Fuel and South Carolina Stingrays. Carlson also played in the AHL for the Hersey Bears, Milwaukee Admirals and Manitoba Moose.

President of Spire Holdings, the Rush's ownership group, Todd Mackin congratulated Carlson on his career accomplishments in a statement.

"Adam brought an unrivaled competitive edge, community compassion and leadership to our organization," Carlson said. "When No. 31 was in net we always had a chance to win."

Carlson will continue his life in hockey as a goaltending coach with Devinir Goaltenders and the Minnesota Youth Hockey Club AAA program in his home state of Minnesota.

“It was time for a career change," Carlson said. "I’ve enjoyed playing the game more than the next guy but I have been given some wonderful coaching opportunities that I just couldn’t pass up."

Carlson missed the entire 2021-22 season with an injury but remained with the organization in a player/coach role.

“It was a pleasure to work with Adam these last two seasons," Rapid City head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "I’m extremely excited for what his future holds."

This past season Carlson went 15-15-2 between the pipes in 35 games. He posted a 3.35 GAA and .897 SV%.

His efforts on the ice and in the community earned the organizations Baline Jarvis Heart and Soul Award, the Rush's top individual honor.

"I’ll always look back fondly on how selfless he was with our fans and our community," Rush president Jared Reid said. "Adam has always had an understanding that the goal is to win on the ice, but the people involved in our game are the highest priority."

Carlson made sure to thank his coaches, teammates, friends and family in the statement.

“Rapid City, you swept me off my feet," he said. "All I can say is wow. I had no idea the amount of love and support the entire organization and fan base had to offer."

Rapid City Rush communications contributed to this report