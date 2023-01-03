Rush's Lavigne called back up to Calgary

The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.
Lavigne was assigned to the Rush by the Wranglers on Monday. He has appeared in 22 games with the Rush this season and has four goals and eight assists. The rookie defenseman is on an AHL contract with Calgary and has been recalled by the Wranglers four times.
Rapid City will take the ice at home on Thursday for the first of three games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.