 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Formanek Electric Sports
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush's Lavigne called back up to Calgary

  • 0
103022-rush-8.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Rush defenseman Simon Lavigne (77) battles for control of the puck during an Oct. 29 game against the Kansas City Mavericks at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.

Lavigne was assigned to the Rush by the Wranglers on Monday. He has appeared in 22 games with the Rush this season and has four goals and eight assists. The rookie defenseman is on an AHL contract with Calgary and has been recalled by the Wranglers four times.

Rapid City will take the ice at home on Thursday for the first of three games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News